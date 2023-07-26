Today, Salesforce announced general availability of Sales Planning, a new solution for Sales Cloud that makes it easy to build end-to-end plans fueled by CRM data. Sales Planning will allow companies to drive growth by efficiently distributing capacity, territories, quota, compensation, and more.

Why it's relevant: Following years of market and workforce disruption, 70% of sales leaders say their sales organization is taking fewer risks. The sales planning process helps companies reduce risk by evaluating potential go-to-market strategies, but the methods to find the optimal path have been filled with guesswork and roadblocks.

Innovation in action: With new Sales Planning capabilities customers can:

Build plans informed by CRM data: Sales Planning is built in Sales Cloud, so companies can segment, filter, and manipulate their CRM data, aligning the accounts, reps, records, and territories balanced with business priorities and constraints. When published, plans are executed within Sales Cloud, creating more fuel for an organization's next round of data-driven planning.

Speed up and simplify planning cycles: Build plans off key business criteria with out-of-the-box templates to jumpstart the process. Accelerate account assignment and allocate balanced quota, headcount, budget, or other key metrics through an efficient, unified interface.

Connect planning stakeholders: Sales Planning provides one central interface for stakeholders to collaborate on top-down, bottom-up, and cross-discipline elements of the plan in parallel.

Salesforce perspective: "Successful selling starts with a good plan, and the tools historically available haven't delivered. Salesforce Sales Planning helps companies pivot quickly, removes friction from the planning process, and connects teams and data through a single source of truth. It expands the value of Sales Cloud, which combines the power of data, AI, and CRM to help every company drive revenue and connect with their customers." - Ben Brantly, VP and GM, Sales Performance Management

Reaction to the news: "Salesforce helps us automate and simplify the planning process. We anticipate saving thousands of hours, and it's setting us up to be a more agile organization." - Todd Hanna, Director, Digital Solutions, Michelin

