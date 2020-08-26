Log in
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

Salesforce.com Up Nearly 26%, On Pace for Record High -- Data Talk

08/26/2020 | 11:19am EDT

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) is currently at $271.99, up $55.94 or 25.89%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to June 23, 2004)

-- Would be largest percent increase on record (Based on available data back to June 23, 2004)

-- Earlier Wednesday, nine firms raised their price target on Salesforce, Benzinga reported

-- On Tuesday, Salesforce said sales grew 29% to $5.15 billion in the second quarter, beating Wall Street's expectation of $4.87 billion in revenue, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet

-- The company said it expects sales in the current financial year that runs through the end of January to increase to between $20.7 billion and $20.8 billion. It previously cut its outlook to around $20 billion in sales from as high as $21.1 billion

-- Up 39.59% month-to-date; on pace for best month since May 2005, when it rose 40.26%

-- Up 67.23% year-to-date

-- Up 79.14% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 28, 2019), when it closed at $151.83

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 118.81% from its 52 week closing low of $124.30 on March 16, 2020

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:52:51 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 606 M - -
Net income 2021 167 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 927 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 91,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 195 B 195 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,97x
EV / Sales 2022 7,52x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 96,0%
