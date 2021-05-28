Log in
Salesforce.com Up Over 6%, Best Performer in the S&P 500 so Far Today -- Data Talk

05/28/2021 | 11:15am EDT
Salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) is currently at $240.03, up $14.20 or 6.29%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 24, 2021, when it closed at $240.47

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 26, 2020, when it rose 26.04%

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Up 4.22% month-to-date

-- Up 7.86% year-to-date

-- Down 14.66% from its all-time closing high of $281.25 on Sept. 1, 2020

-- Up 37.32% from 52 weeks ago (May 29, 2020), when it closed at $174.79

-- Down 14.66% from its 52-week closing high of $281.25 on Sept. 1, 2020

-- Up 40.01% from its 52-week closing low of $171.44 on June 4, 2020

-- Traded as high as $243.50; highest intraday level since Feb. 22, 2021, when it hit $244.52

-- Up 7.82% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 26, 2020, when it rose as much as 28.66%

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- 10th most active stock in the S&P 500 today

-- Contributed 93.43 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 10:54:41 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-28-21 1114ET

All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
11:15aSalesforce.com Up Over 6%, Best Performer in the S&P 500 so Far Today -- Data..
DJ
10:11aSALESFORCE  : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
09:37aSALESFORCE COM  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Salesforce to $310 From..
MT
09:36aSALESFORCE COM  : Moness Crespi & Hardt Adjusts Salesforce.com PT to $290 From $..
MT
09:35aSALESFORCE COM  : Loop Capital Adjusts Price Target on Salesforce.com to $235 Fr..
MT
09:34aToday on Wall Street: Prices soar in April
09:25aSALESFORCE COM  : RBC Raises Price Target on Salesforce.com to $290 From $285, M..
MT
09:15aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Rally Premarket Friday
MT
08:50aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
08:30aSALESFORCE COM  : Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Salesforce.com to $285 From $..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 987 M - -
Net income 2022 -394 M - -
Net cash 2022 8 824 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -572x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 208 B 208 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,67x
EV / Sales 2023 6,43x
Nbr of Employees 56 606
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 275,41 $
Last Close Price 225,83 $
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.3.21%208 268
CLOUDFLARE, INC.8.97%25 723
DYNATRACE, INC.19.04%14 584
SINCH AB (PUBL)6.87%12 472
ANAPLAN, INC.-30.95%7 173
NUTANIX, INC.0.09%6 517