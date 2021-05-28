Salesforce.com Up Over 6%, Best Performer in the S&P 500 so Far Today -- Data Talk

Salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) is currently at $240.03, up $14.20 or 6.29%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 24, 2021, when it closed at $240.47

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 26, 2020, when it rose 26.04%

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Up 4.22% month-to-date

-- Up 7.86% year-to-date

-- Down 14.66% from its all-time closing high of $281.25 on Sept. 1, 2020

-- Up 37.32% from 52 weeks ago (May 29, 2020), when it closed at $174.79

-- Down 14.66% from its 52-week closing high of $281.25 on Sept. 1, 2020

-- Up 40.01% from its 52-week closing low of $171.44 on June 4, 2020

-- Traded as high as $243.50; highest intraday level since Feb. 22, 2021, when it hit $244.52

-- Up 7.82% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 26, 2020, when it rose as much as 28.66%

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- 10th most active stock in the S&P 500 today

-- Contributed 93.43 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 10:54:41 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-28-21 1114ET