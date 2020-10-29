Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com, Inc.    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Salesforce com : Ventures Launches Second $100 Million Impact Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

San Francisco - October 6, 2020 - Salesforce [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced its second Impact Fund from Salesforce Ventures, the company's global strategic investment arm. The new $100 million fund will accelerate the growth of cloud companies addressing some of today's most pressing needs including education and reskilling, climate action, diversity, equity and inclusion, and providing tech for nonprofits and foundations.

'Now more than ever, we believe business can be a powerful platform for change. We must leverage technology and invest in innovative ideas to drive the long-term health and wellness of all citizens, enable equal access to education and fuel impactful climate action,' said Suzanne DiBianca, Chief Impact Officer and EVP of Corporate Relations at Salesforce. 'Through this new fund, Salesforce will invest in companies solving the world's most pressing social and environmental challenges.'

'Salesforce Ventures not only invests in the most innovative cloud companies and founders globally, we lead with our values - incorporating social responsibility, sustainability and diversity into our investment process,' said John Somorjai, EVP of Corporate Development and Salesforce Ventures. 'We want to support next-gen entrepreneurs developing solutions that drive digital transformation and customer success, and also improve the state of the world.'

Fueling Companies Driving Positive Social Change

The new fund will invest in companies delivering solutions that address today's urgent and interwoven crises:

  • Education + Workforce Development: Companies enabling equal access to high-quality education, reskilling and preparing workers for jobs of the future.
  • Sustainability: Companies creating better access to clean energy, improving resource efficiency and supply chain performance and developing new technologies that will help address climate change.
  • Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Companies developing tools that promote equal opportunity and economic empowerment for women and underrepresented groups, as well as investing in women and underrepresented founders.
  • Social Sector Technology: Companies amplifying impact for nonprofits, foundations and public sector customers through technology that increases efficiency and transparency.
Additional Comments on the News

'Guild is on a mission to unlock opportunity for America's workforce through education, training and upskilling. Salesforce Ventures' support has helped us sharpen our approach and the resources to innovate and scale our work.' said Rachel Carlson, CEO & Co-Founder, Guild Education.

'We find ourselves confronting four crises: economic, racial justice, health, and rapidly accelerating climate change. We need enlightened business leadership now more than ever,' said Donnel Baird, CEO of BlocPower. 'BlocPower partners with Salesforce to help identify, analyze, and track tens of thousands of urban buildings that need clean energy, which creates jobs, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and helps to create economic savings in historically disadvantaged communities. We are proud that Salesforce Ventures is lending their business acumen to increase investment in solving these intersecting problems.'

'Salesforce Ventures invested in Unite Us during a critical growth year, helping us advance our mission to electronically connect health and social care providers in communities across the nation,' said Dan Brillman, co-founder and CEO of Unite Us. 'They backed our vision of ensuring communities efficiently coordinate and deliver essential wraparound services that improve people's health and well-being. The Salesforce Ventures Impact Fund deeply supports companies transforming systems and improving people's lives, every single day.'

'We set out on a mission to support 1 million underrepresented SMBs nationwide; these are the Next Wave Entrepreneurs who are going to drive our economy forward. To have a mission-aligned partner in Salesforce Ventures has been an integral piece in helping us continue the work we're doing to deliver on that promise,' said Melissa Bradley, Co-Founder at Ureeka.

Continued Investment in Social Good

Impact investing is experiencing significant growth as businesses and investors increasingly aim to make real-world change and build a better future for all stakeholders. The Global Impact Investing Network states that despite recent headwinds, impact investors hold a positive outlook for the future, and estimates the market size at $715 billion, up more than 40 percent from last year.

In 2017, Salesforce Ventures introduced its first $50 million Salesforce Ventures Impact Fund to support a new generation of startups that are focused on driving positive social change. To date, this fund has invested in more than 25 companies to help accelerate their impact around the world. Building on the success of its current impact investing efforts, Salesforce Ventures will continue to advance the growth of these important companies by making new investments, and providing portfolio companies with differentiated access to one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies in the world, offering credibility, expert advice and customer introductions.

Additional Information: About Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age​. Salesforce Venture​s, the global investment arm of Salesforce, invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Platform. Salesforce Ventures is building the world's largest ecosystem of enterprise cloud companies and extending that technology to customers. Portfolio companies receive funding, strategic advisory, and operating support, and can easily join​ ​Pledge 1%​ to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 400 companies, including DocuSign, GoCardless, Guild Education, nCino, Twilio, Zoom, and others across 22 ​countries since 2009. For more information, please visit​ ​www.salesforce.com/ventures​.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'CRM.' For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 10 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 17:24:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
01:20pTHE FUTURE OF WORK : New Salesforce Research Reveals How Organizations Should Wo..
PU
01:15pSALESFORCE COM : Announces First International Renewable Energy Agreement to Dat..
PU
01:15pSALESFORCE COM : Expands Work.com to Help Companies Get Back to Growth and Thriv..
PU
01:15pSALESFORCE COM : and Thrive Global Introduce New Wellness Resources to Help Busi..
PU
10/22SALESFORCE : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/21SALESFORCE COM : Inside Salesforce's Clean Energy and Carbon Programs
PU
10/21SALESFORCE COM : Announces First International Renewable Energy Agreement to Dat..
PU
10/20FAST INNOVATION : How Salesforce Built a New Product In Eight Weeks to Help the ..
PU
10/20SALESFORCE COM : and Thrive Global Introduce New Wellness Resources to Help Busi..
PU
10/20THE FUTURE OF WORK : New Salesforce Research Reveals How Organizations Should Wo..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 799 M - -
Net income 2021 2 884 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 160 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 76,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 217 B 217 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,0x
EV / Sales 2022 8,33x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 276,00 $
Last Close Price 238,43 $
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary
Mark J. Hawkins Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.46.60%216 971
CLOUDFLARE, INC.220.98%16 742
DYNATRACE, INC.42.73%10 187
ANAPLAN, INC.6.74%7 817
SINCH AB (PUBL)179.58%5 434
NUTANIX, INC.-21.43%5 061
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group