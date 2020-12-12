Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com, Inc.    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Salesforce com : Want to Run a Successful Online Community? Fill These 5 Critical Roles

12/12/2020 | 10:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Social networks like Facebook and Instagram are just one type of community, albeit one of the most recognizable ones on the web today.
Dec 11, 20203 min read

Social networks like Facebook and Instagram are just one type of community, albeit one of the most recognizable ones on the web today.

Other community types include user groups, special interest forums and message boards, chat rooms, and even 'virtual worlds.' Every community, big or small, relies on people embodying five different roles to be successful. Communities that have all five working together are the ones that tend to succeed and become desirable destinations.

  1. The host: Somebody has to be willing to entertain all these guests. The host's job is to put on a great event, maintain the peace, and clean up after the party is over. On top of that, the host has to make sure everybody is having a good time by keeping your glass full, the food coming, the music playing, and the entertainment lively. Without the host you wouldn't have a place to kick back, hang up your coat, and pass the time. The host's job isn't all fun though. The host has to be willing to set some rules, enforce them, and (when in doubt) kick some people out. Perhaps most importantly, the host needs to be trustworthy. After all, no one wants to attend a sketchy party.
  2. The facilitator: They're often confused with the host because they seem like a do-gooder who wants to ensure everyone is having a good time. However, the facilitator plays a different and very important role. The facilitator has a curious nature and truly enjoy a good conversation. Without the facilitator, conversations would grow quiet and stagnant - people would stop mingling and meeting other people. On some levels the facilitator is a matchmaker. Their grasp of all the things taking place in the community is amazing. But, unlike the voyeur, the facilitator is willing to share that information with people.
  3. The popular one: This is the most important person in the community. Yes, the popular one makes it all about 'me,' but they also bring a whole bunch of people with them. Some people show up to see them. Some people show up to be able to say they saw them. Some people show up because they might see them. The popular one has a tight-knit set of friends and a large group of pseudo-friends that show up wherever they go. If you don't get the popular one(s) to show up, you're going to have a tiny, boring, and listless community.
  4. The instigator: Somebody needs to stir the pot. Somebody needs to be willing to say the things others won't and do the things that make people shake their head. That's what's great about the instigator - they keep things interesting. People simultaneously love and hate the instigator. They love watching what comes next, but they hate all the attention he/she gets. But, here's the thing - everybody loves controversy. It's the reason the news outlets exist. If everydaywas 72 degrees and sunny and everybody was happy, no one would tune in or read the paper. The instigator engages in conversations just to take the 'other' position. They are pure entertainment.
  5. The voyeur: I love the voyeur. They don't cause problems, usually lend a hand to the host, never overstay their welcome, and always tell everyone what a GREAT time they had. In some circles they're known as wallflowers, but that's not really giving them their due. Wallflowers don't interact and seldom even show up. The voyeur shows up. It's that showing up that helps the community out tremendously. They make an impact even without actively participating, because they can be counted. The host can say/claim 500 people showed up, even if 420 of them were voyeurs. Without the voyeurwe'd all be in trouble.

I'm sure you identify with one of these roles. Often I'm the instigator, but other times I'm the host. Read my tweets, check out my posts on forums, and look at my comments on other people's blogs to see the type of investigator I am.

Knowing these rolesand being able to spot the people playing them is critical to making sure your community finds success. You may find the weightings in your community differ slightly - and that's ok, because every community is different.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2020 15:14:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
10:15aSALESFORCE COM : Want to Run a Successful Online Community? Fill These 5 Critica..
PU
12/11SALESFORCE COM : The Modern Marketer Needs To Be a Data Security Pro, Too
PU
12/11SALESFORCE COM : Can't Miss Sessions From the First-Ever Salesforce DreamTX
PU
12/11SALESFORCE COM : 45 Inspiring Quotes About Business Growth — and Tips for ..
PU
12/10SALESFORCE COM : How Healthcare Providers Can Deliver an Amazon-Like Experience
PU
12/10SALESFORCE COM : How CDC Foundation Raises and Distributes Funds to Support Crit..
PU
12/10AI AT WORK : How Salesforce AI Could Make Therapeutic Decision-Making for Breast..
PU
12/10SALESFORCE COM : and Eat. Learn. Play. Announce New Partners, Funding and Scope ..
PU
12/10SALESFORCE COM : What's on Tap for the Alcohol Industry? Going Direct To Consume..
PU
12/09SALESFORCE COM : When Employees Want To Return To Work, Siemens Welcomes Them Mo..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 107 M - -
Net income 2021 3 853 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 260 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 53,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 204 B 204 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,26x
EV / Sales 2022 7,65x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 273,98 $
Last Close Price 222,42 $
Spread / Highest target 43,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary
Mark J. Hawkins Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.36.76%203 613
CLOUDFLARE, INC.383.06%25 325
DYNATRACE, INC.54.51%11 027
ANAPLAN, INC.33.89%9 955
SINCH AB (PUBL)317.45%8 911
NUTANIX, INC.-0.48%6 270
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ