    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:04 2022-12-20 am EST
128.89 USD   -0.09%
PU
PU
01:30aTranscript : Salesforce, Inc. - Special Call
CI
Salesforce com : Web3 Advisory Board Guides on Trust, Ethics, and Insights

12/20/2022 | 09:49am EST
Today, Salesforce introduced its Web3 Advisory Board, a select group of technology leaders and innovators from across industries and disciplines, designed to provide guidance on how Salesforce can help its customers enter the world of Web3 in a trusted, responsible, and sustainable way.

Why it's important: Web3 has tremendous potential to elevate and deepen customer relationships across both the physical and digital world.

  • However, 46% of marketers don't currently have a Web3 strategy, according to Salesforce's recent State of Marketing report.
  • Salesforce is working with trusted industry experts as it identifies Web3 opportunities and builds product and marketing roadmaps for its customers.

Driving the news: The board is composed of executives from leading brands, partners, and Web3 luminaries who partner with Salesforce to share insights and best practices, inform Trailhead courses, and provide strategic guidance on how to enter this emerging space. The board includes CEOs and Web3 executives such as:

The Salesforce perspective:

Web3 opens up the doors to a new era of brand and consumer relationships. Tapping into its potential requires a new way of thinking and approaching business problems, and we have assembled an amazing board to help guide us on this journey

Marc Mathieu, Salesforce SVP of Strategic Customer Transformation & Innovation and Web3 Studio co-founder

Comments on the news: Members of the advisory board today shared additional details about the effort.

  • "It's impressive to look around the table and see such a diverse set of industry leaders. There are ethics experts, sustainability experts, heads of industry, and some of the most notable names in the business. It's a powerful group and amazing how Salesforce has assembled them together in this way," said Sandra Ro, CEO, Global BlockChain Business Council.
  • "This board is a clear signal that Salesforce understands the importance of Web3, and what customers need to thrive in this new era. I'm excited to be on this board, along with so many other amazing leaders helping drive the next wave of innovation with Salesforce," said Keith Grossman, President, TIME.
Kara Swisher Says You Need a Web3 Strategy

Read why

Go deeper: Learn more about the power of Web 3 in this blog, and check out Salesforce NFT Cloud here.

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 14:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 30 971 M - -
Net income 2023 551 M - -
Net cash 2023 4 303 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 232x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 128 B 128 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,99x
EV / Sales 2024 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 73 541
Free-Float 95,7%
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 129,01 $
Average target price 197,91 $
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian Millham Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-49.23%127 849
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-65.73%14 811
DYNATRACE, INC.-38.41%10 699
NUTANIX, INC.-2.17%6 986
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-35.92%6 868
QUALYS, INC.-18.19%4 265