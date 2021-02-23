Salesforce com : What's New in the January 2021 Marketing Cloud Release

[@JAMIE GRILL ATLAS/Stocksy United]

The way business connects with customers is under the microscope. Our State of the Connected Customer report found that 80% of consumers and business buyers believe the experience that a company provides is just as important as the product or service it offers. That's why the new Marketing Cloud release is kicking off 2021 with eight features to help you understand and connect with your customers in more meaningful ways.

The January 2021 Marketing Cloud release includes new analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to help you get more from your data, glean key insights, and personalize your marketing. Here are eight of the most game-changing features.

Marketing Cloud users now have access to new Email Studio and Journey Builder reporting powered by Datorama - the analytics arm of Salesforce Marketing Cloud - to optimize performance and increase customer engagement. Datorama reports now embed directly within Marketing Cloud within Analytics Builder with three features:

Dashboards: Easily analyze data with out-of-the-box dashboards that visualize email and journey campaign-level data up to the business unit level.

Pivot tables: Organize, summarize, and explore data in a custom report to view comparisons, trends, and patterns.

Scheduled reports: Retrieve, view, and share a detailed analysis of your data in CSV, Excel, Pivot Table, and PDF formats.

Give customers the personalized experiences they love. The latest updates to Customer 360 Audiences, our enterprise customer data platform (CDP), offer new ways to enrich the unified customer profile. New features include:

Calculated Insights: Help marketers and analysts enrich customer profiles with insights calculated from customer data, such as customer lifetime value or propensity scores. These metrics can be used in segmentation criteria or as personalization attributes in your campaigns.

Web Tag and Mobile SDK: Boost customer profiles with owned web and mobile behavioral data.

Integration with Loyalty Management: Build intelligent, personalized loyalty programs for B2B and B2C customers.

Realtime Profile API and Data Query API: Surface profile data from Customer 360 Audiences for personalization, analytics, and business intelligence use cases.

With more than two billion users, WhatsApp is becoming the channel of choice for many businesses around the globe. A new integration in Marketing Cloud lets you send transactional and session messages to your customers through the chat messaging channel. Enjoy seamless onboarding, keyword detection for automated messages, and an omni-channel experience.

This feature is a universal connector, automating the integration, ingestion, cleansing, and mapping of all your file-based reporting sources. Our latest updates incorporate improved AI and data-mapping workflows to make it easy to connect and unify all of your marketing data.

Bring more web-like experiences to your subscribers' inboxes. Send AMP-based messages through Marketing Cloud to add new interactive elements to your emails. Build emails that include real-time data like appointment-scheduling capabilities, lookbook catalogs, and more.

This Pardot feature allows you to quickly repeat the success of previous campaigns by automatically re-creating related records to use in a new campaign. You can clone landing pages, forms, form handlers, and links related to a campaign without compromising the relationships between the cloned assets.

Assess how email campaigns are impacting your web traffic and improve your email conversion rates. The newest Datorama app connects data sources from Pardot, Marketing Cloud Messaging and Journeys, and Google Analytics. It then creates a dashboard with pre-built visualizations to help you see what's working and what's not.

Einstein Learning Center helps you take the guesswork out of relating AI marketing features to your business goals.

Identify your top use cases and unpack how Einstein can address your goals.

Access quick-start tutorials designed with marketers in mind.

Tap into our IdeaExchange, your home base for sharing ideas with other Trailblazers and Salesforce product managers, to share your experiences and learn from others.

See how adidas uses personalized email marketing capabilities like Einstein Content Selection to create unique campaigns for subscribers around the world.

