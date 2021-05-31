Salesforce com : Barco Selects Salesforce to Enhance Customer, Partner and Employee Experiences, Prepare Operations for Future Growth

Brussels - May 31, 2021 - Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced that technology company Barco has chosen Salesforce to enhance its customer, partner and employee experiences, and prepare its operations for future growth.

As the nearly 100 year-old Belgium-based Barco's post pandemic focus shifts towards offering outcome-based solutions for its customers in hardware, software and services, Salesforce will help Barco evolve into new business models. It will also serve to manage all customer touchpoints for Barco's sales and service.

Barco relies on a network of distributors, resellers, integrators and partners to empower customers with impressive visualization and innovative collaboration solutions. They need a solid and scalable system that supports their ambitions to grow and service their network across all regions. Using Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud, Field Service Lightning, Experience Cloud and Commerce Cloud, Barco plans to streamline processes and best practices across the organization in accordance with industry standards.

'In Salesforce we have found a long-term partner that will enable Barco to enter a new era,' said Marc Spenlé, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Barco. 'As a high-tech company, we need to be innovative in our processes as well as in our products. We have to ensure that we are equipped with the right tools to increase our efficiency. This is also what our customers expect from us.'

For Barco, the most important objective is enhancing the customer journey, offering more tailored propositions and optimizing cross-channel interactions made possible by gaining a 360° view of every customer.

Integrating Salesforce with Barco's current IT systems will enable new company-wide innovations such as subscription models, pay-per-use mechanisms, preventive maintenance use cases based on remote diagnostics, XaaS solutions and managed services.

'Barco is a great example of a business reimagining itself for the all-digital world. Their vision is powerful-digitize every touchpoint and experience for their customers, partners and employees, while staying true to the essence of their brand', said Angelique de Vries-Schipperijn, CEO Northern Europe, Salesforce. 'We're proud to help power their digital transformation.'

Stijn Henderickx, Senior VP EMEA Region, Barco, explained that a company-wide digital transformation is ongoing, including improvements in processes, tools and data, most notably in those areas where Barco engages with its external customers. 'This is where the partnership with Salesforce comes into play, which will help us to implement an outstanding CRM Sales and Service Cloud solution. Two essential parts of the customer journey.'

Learn more about Service Cloud here.

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'CRM.' For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.