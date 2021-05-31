Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Salesforce.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Salesforce com : Barco Selects Salesforce to Enhance Customer, Partner and Employee Experiences, Prepare Operations for Future Growth

05/31/2021 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brussels - May 31, 2021 - Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced that technology company Barco has chosen Salesforce to enhance its customer, partner and employee experiences, and prepare its operations for future growth.

Evolving new business models with end-to-end CRM

As the nearly 100 year-old Belgium-based Barco's post pandemic focus shifts towards offering outcome-based solutions for its customers in hardware, software and services, Salesforce will help Barco evolve into new business models. It will also serve to manage all customer touchpoints for Barco's sales and service.

Barco relies on a network of distributors, resellers, integrators and partners to empower customers with impressive visualization and innovative collaboration solutions. They need a solid and scalable system that supports their ambitions to grow and service their network across all regions. Using Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud, Field Service Lightning, Experience Cloud and Commerce Cloud, Barco plans to streamline processes and best practices across the organization in accordance with industry standards.

'In Salesforce we have found a long-term partner that will enable Barco to enter a new era,' said Marc Spenlé, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Barco. 'As a high-tech company, we need to be innovative in our processes as well as in our products. We have to ensure that we are equipped with the right tools to increase our efficiency. This is also what our customers expect from us.'

Building a customer journey that optimizes interactions

For Barco, the most important objective is enhancing the customer journey, offering more tailored propositions and optimizing cross-channel interactions made possible by gaining a 360° view of every customer.

Integrating Salesforce with Barco's current IT systems will enable new company-wide innovations such as subscription models, pay-per-use mechanisms, preventive maintenance use cases based on remote diagnostics, XaaS solutions and managed services.

'Barco is a great example of a business reimagining itself for the all-digital world. Their vision is powerful-digitize every touchpoint and experience for their customers, partners and employees, while staying true to the essence of their brand', said Angelique de Vries-Schipperijn, CEO Northern Europe, Salesforce. 'We're proud to help power their digital transformation.'

Stijn Henderickx, Senior VP EMEA Region, Barco, explained that a company-wide digital transformation is ongoing, including improvements in processes, tools and data, most notably in those areas where Barco engages with its external customers. 'This is where the partnership with Salesforce comes into play, which will help us to implement an outstanding CRM Sales and Service Cloud solution. Two essential parts of the customer journey.'
Learn more about Service Cloud here.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'CRM.' For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 13:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
09:17aSALESFORCE COM  : Announces Strong First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
AQ
09:17aSALESFORCE COM  : Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
AQ
09:17aSUCCESS ANYWHERE, DREAMFORCE EVERYWH : Salesforce Announces the First Global Dre..
AQ
09:10aSALESFORCE COM  : Barco Selects Salesforce to Enhance Customer, Partner and Empl..
PU
05/28Veeva, Ulta Beauty rise; Caleres, Boeing fall
AQ
05/28SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Push Back Into Friday Markets' Lead Near Close
MT
05/28SALESFORCE COM  : Q1 Results Signal Strong Growth Momentum With Sharp Focus on E..
MT
05/28SALESFORCE COM  : Start Your Customer Service Automation Process with These 5 Qu..
PU
05/28SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Riding Afternoon Momentum Higher
MT
05/28MIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Higher Midday, Ignores Inflation Gauge Spike
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 949 M - -
Net income 2022 298 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 006 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 652x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 220 B 220 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,12x
EV / Sales 2023 6,69x
Nbr of Employees 59 895
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 277,71 $
Last Close Price 238,10 $
Spread / Highest target 34,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.7.00%219 584
CLOUDFLARE, INC.7.99%25 490
DYNATRACE, INC.19.57%14 676
SINCH AB (PUBL)11.19%12 954
ANAPLAN, INC.-28.31%7 447
NUTANIX, INC.-1.13%6 437