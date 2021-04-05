Salesforce com : Get Ready for Summer '21 — Key Dates for the Sandbox Preview

[®ALTO IMAGES/Stocksy United]

Apr 05, 2021 4 min read

The Summer '21 Sandbox Preview window is just around the corner, plan ahead so you know what's coming and when.

Your production instance will be upgraded to the Summer '21 release according to the rolling 12-month release calendar on status.salesforce.com. To see your upgrade date, enter your instance name or domain and click the maintenance tab.



The next thing you need to know is when your sandbox will be upgraded to Summer '21 as this is the first opportunity you'll get to test your configurations on the new release. Let's look at this and all the key dates for Summer '21 so you can mark your calendars.

Stay in-the-know by joining the Release Readiness Trailblazers Community. That's where available resources are posted and it's a great place to ask questions as you implement new features. If you're new to managing releases, there's a Trailhead module to walk you through the process. And, if you sign up with the Getting Started with Release Readiness series, you'll get step-by-step guidance and helpful tools for creating a personalized release strategy.

Why do you need a pre-release org? It's a test environment with new release features enabled, allowing you plenty of time to test and figure out which ones are right for your organization. If you already had a pre-release org for Spring '21, you can log back into that one. And, if you're uncertain what features you want to implement, join the Trailblazer Community Treasure Hunt to see what other customers are excited about.

Salesforce Help is the new home for the release notes with an improved user experience. Now's the time to scan the release notes. Use filters to display only the sections that relate to the edition and clouds you currently use.

Use your sandbox to get early access to new features and test your configurations before the scheduled production upgrade. You must have an active sandbox on a preview instance before May 6, 2021, to get the Summer '21 preview in your sandbox. In most cases, you don't need to do anything because your sandbox is already on a preview instance. We've moved the sandbox preview instructions blog post to Salesforce Help so that we can add in useful tools and frequently asked questions (FAQs).

If you've decided to take advantage of sandbox preview, your chosen sandboxes are upgraded to Summer '21 this weekend. Like the pre-release program, the sandbox preview allows you to test new features without impacting your live environment. However, the added benefit to the sandbox preview is the ability to test new features using a configuration that matches your production environment.

Everyone digests release information differently. That's why the Release Highlights module on Trailhead is a quick and easy way to learn about features. Whatever your learning style, we offer demo videos, Trailhead modules, community forums, and more to make the process as easy as possible.

The first release weekend is when we here at Salesforce and a small number of customers get upgraded. At this stage, you probably already have your key features earmarked. If you're primed for your upgrade, the Release Readiness Trailblazers group will have the content you need to get your organization's users up to speed on the new features you plan to rollout.

Save the date! Our admin and developer evangelists kick off the Summer '21 Release with a live broadcast. They'll share their favorite features from the Summer '21 release. Then, the product management team will discuss and demo the new features. See how those features work in real time and get a sneak peek into the roadmap for the rest of the year. Full details on the agenda and schedule will be posted in May on our Release Readiness Trailblazers group.

This is when another set of instances gets upgraded. Our Trust page has the latest info on the timing of the upgrade, but because it takes only five minutes, you should not expect the upgrade to impact your operations or uptime.

All remaining Salesforce instances are upgraded on June 11-12. If you opted out of including any of your orgs in the sandbox preview, they will be upgraded this weekend.

Want to get these dates in your own calendar? Check out our public release calendar or import it into your calendar of choice.

