Salesforce com : Habitat for Humanity International Names Salesforce CFO to Board of Directors

Billions of people around the world lack adequate housing. In fact, nine out of every 10 adults today lack access to housing finance systems.

The crises that have unfolded over the last year have made advocating for affordable housing and stronger communities an even greater priority.

In support of this mission, Amy Weaver, Salesforce President & Chief Financial Officer, today joined Habitat for Humanity International's Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors is responsible for establishing policy and guiding the organization's efforts to build or improve affordable housing in partnership with families across the United States and in more than 70 countries around the world.

'I've long been an admirer of Habitat for Humanity's incredible work,' said Weaver. 'I'm looking forward to personally being a part of their mission to create safe and affordable places for families to call home.'

Since its founding, the Salesforce community has been committed to giving back to the communities we serve. Each year, Salesforce employees use their Volunteer Time Off (VTO) to work with Habitat for Humanity and other nonprofits in their respective regions.

