Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com, Inc.    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Salesforce com : Habitat for Humanity International Names Salesforce CFO to Board of Directors

03/26/2021 | 03:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Billions of people around the world lack adequate housing. In fact, nine out of every 10 adults today lack access to housing finance systems.

The crises that have unfolded over the last year have made advocating for affordable housing and stronger communities an even greater priority.

In support of this mission, Amy Weaver, Salesforce President & Chief Financial Officer, today joined Habitat for Humanity International's Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors is responsible for establishing policy and guiding the organization's efforts to build or improve affordable housing in partnership with families across the United States and in more than 70 countries around the world.

'I've long been an admirer of Habitat for Humanity's incredible work,' said Weaver. 'I'm looking forward to personally being a part of their mission to create safe and affordable places for families to call home.'

Since its founding, the Salesforce community has been committed to giving back to the communities we serve. Each year, Salesforce employees use their Volunteer Time Off (VTO) to work with Habitat for Humanity and other nonprofits in their respective regions.

You can read more about the announcement here.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 19:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
03:22pSALESFORCE COM  : Habitat for Humanity International Names Salesforce CFO to Boa..
PU
03/25SALESFORCE COM  : How To Drive Equity and Access Through Higher-Education Admiss..
PU
03/25SALESFORCE COM  : Racial Equality and Justice Update
PU
03/25&LSQUO;FOREVER CHANGED' : Looking Back at a Year Defined by COVID-19
PU
03/25HOW OUR PARTNERS EXEMPLIFY THE 1 : 1:1 Philanthropy Model
PU
03/25COVID-19 VACCINE ROLLOUT : How Penn State Health Scaled to Serve Four Million Pa..
PU
03/25SALESFORCE COM  : AMP for Email Brings a Real Time, Interactive Web Experience T..
PU
03/24SALES SUCCESS FROM ANYWHERE : Benioff and Taylor Announce the Most Complete Grow..
PU
03/24SALESFORCE COM  : Expands ‘Hiring Our Heroes' Fellowship to Further Suppor..
PU
03/24SALESFORCE COM  : Nord/LB Downgrades Salesforce.com to Hold From Buy; Price Targ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 727 M - -
Net income 2022 -49,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 7 087 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1 334x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 189 B 189 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,08x
EV / Sales 2023 5,79x
Nbr of Employees 56 606
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 274,21 $
Last Close Price 205,44 $
Spread / Highest target 55,8%
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-5.84%194 807
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-12.29%23 208
DYNATRACE, INC.10.89%15 336
SINCH AB (PUBL)13.13%11 079
ANAPLAN, INC.-27.40%8 543
NUTANIX, INC.-15.91%5 695
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ