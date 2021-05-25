Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Salesforce.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Salesforce com : Marc Benioff Discusses Lessons of the Past Year on What I've Learned with Arianna Huffington

05/25/2021 | 01:15pm EDT
Salesforce Chair and CEO Marc Benioff spoke with Arianna Huffington on Thrive Global's 'What I've Learned' podcast. The conversation covered what he referred to as the greatest lessons he has learned over the past year. It also covered the connection between leadership and meditation, and how he and others are creating a new future for Salesforce.

Here are selected quotes from the podcast:

  • 'If the pandemic has taught us anything, it's that the past is gone - we're creating this new future. There are many things we learned in our digital reality we're going to keep.'
  • 'We created a new vision for what our workforce will do when we come back. We will create a new Salesforce work environment.'
  • 'I had to create a new way to run my company. We had to enable important skills - like mental health skills. We also had to do a lot more communication.'
  • 'We have to get people out of paralysis like they were at the beginning of the pandemic. Now we have to unlock them and get them back to be productive, successful and moving forward.'
  • 'One thing that's been an awakening for me is the changes in the environment as the pandemic was underway.'
  • 'Built in our DNA is the need to come together as a family, a group, a company. This is so important for us.'

The full podcast is available here.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 17:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 747 M - -
Net income 2022 -409 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -583x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 209 B 209 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,77x
EV / Sales 2023 6,46x
Nbr of Employees 56 606
Free-Float 96,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 273,90 $
Last Close Price 226,99 $
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.2.00%209 338
CLOUDFLARE, INC.3.80%24 502
DYNATRACE, INC.17.15%14 352
SINCH AB (PUBL)1.49%10 633
ANAPLAN, INC.-19.69%8 342
NUTANIX, INC.-2.79%6 329