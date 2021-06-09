Salesforce com : Marc Benioff Discusses Q1 Results, Future of Work with Julia La Roche on Yahoo Finance

Salesforce Chair and CEO Marc Benioff joined Julia La Roche on Yahoo Finance on Wednesday. The two discussed the company's quarterly results, the future of work, customer success and more.

The following are selected quotes from Benioff:

'The world is changing. The pandemic has caused all of us to change and we're creating a new work environment.'

'If you're going to be successful from anywhere, you're going to need an incredible platform like Slack.'

'We're really able to differentiate ourselves by doing one thing at Salesforce - focusing on the customer.'

