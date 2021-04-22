Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Salesforce.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Salesforce com : On Earth Day, Salesforce, Marriott Sustainability Leads Urge Companies to Drive Climate Action

04/22/2021 | 12:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On Salesforce's Blazing Trails podcast, Patrick Flynn, VP Sustainability, Salesforce and Denise Naguib, VP, Sustainability and Supplier Diversity, Marriott International, discussed how their partnership helps make meaningful progress on climate change.

Why it's relevant: Climate change is one of the most pressing issues humanity faces today, and every individual, institution, business, country and government official has a role to play in finding solutions. Companies need to work with partners, as well as customers and suppliers to clearly outline their environmental expectations, and use their influence to help others move the needle on climate action.

The Salesforce perspective:

  • 'The customer relationship is going to end up being the key to climate action. When you're talking to suppliers, you're using your customer voice to be really clear about what your own objectives are. Denise and I are each other's customers, and we aim to be as clear as possible about what we want from each other for our own climate and sustainability objectives. It's the next frontier of where some of the biggest innovation, collaboration, and breakthroughs are going to come from in rising to meet the climate emergency that we face.' - Patrick Flynn, VP Sustainability, Salesforce

What Marriott is saying:

  • 'There are a lot more companies who have set ambitious goals over the past year on climate, that are really figuring out how they partner with their customers and their suppliers to work through environmental challenges.' - Denise Naguib, VP, Sustainability and Supplier Diversity, Marriott International
  • 'It is the partnership that Patrick and I, and our peers at other companies have that helped us move the needle in this space. We collectively understand what each other needs in order to lift our own companies up, and move forward in this very, very important and critical space. And by doing that together with an ear to what the needs are of the other, I think it's going to only help all of us move effectively together. Because this is not a do-it-by-yourself kind of effort.' - Denise Naguib, VP, Sustainability and Supplier Diversity, Marriott International

Listen to the full episode below, or catch Blazing Trails wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 16:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
12:27pSALESFORCE COM  : On Earth Day, Salesforce, Marriott Sustainability Leads Urge C..
PU
12:27pPRACTICING EARTH KINDNESS : How Salesforce Employees Are Honoring Earth Month
PU
04/21SALESFORCE COM  : How 3 Government Agencies Used Cloud Technology To Deliver Inn..
PU
04/21SALESFORCE COM  : E.l.f. Beauty's Execs Share Top Tips for Digital Success
PU
04/21SALESFORCE COM  : Soledad O'Brien, Sheryl Crow, and Bitty & Beau's Coffee Help U..
PU
04/21SALESFORCE COM  : What's the Real Threat of the Mutating Virus?
PU
04/21POWERING THE &LSQUO;GREAT REOPENING' : Highlights from Salesforce's LA Event
PU
04/21SALESFORCE COM  : The Secret To More Efficient Customer Service Processes? 71% o..
PU
04/21SALESFORCE COM  : How Sonos Transformed Its Shopping and Service Experience
PU
04/21THE GREAT REOPENING : A Catalyst for the Permanent Digital Transformation of Cus..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 744 M - -
Net income 2022 -79,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 6 839 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1 497x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 212 B 212 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,98x
EV / Sales 2023 6,53x
Nbr of Employees 56 606
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 274,67 $
Last Close Price 230,56 $
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.3.61%209 951
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-2.91%22 356
DYNATRACE, INC.17.40%14 118
SINCH AB (PUBL)16.98%12 107
ANAPLAN, INC.-19.44%8 287
NUTANIX, INC.-15.78%5 483
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ