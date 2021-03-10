Salesforce com : VA Streamlines Access to Care, Housing Assistance with Salesforce

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Salesforce recently announced they have solidified an agreement to improve access to essential VA services and resources among homeless and at-risk veterans.

The partnership amplifies awareness and ensures users have enhanced reliability and speed in VA's web-based Status Query and Response System (SQUARES) application, built on Salesforce, to quickly offer critical services to those veterans in need.

SQUARES has been vital during the COVID-19 pandemic in assisting food pantries, homeless service providers, state agencies, nonprofits and other organizations in swiftly connecting vulnerable veterans to VA's homeless prevention, rapid rehousing and wraparound supportive services.

