Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com, Inc.    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Salesforce com : VA Streamlines Access to Care, Housing Assistance with Salesforce

03/10/2021 | 02:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Salesforce recently announced they have solidified an agreement to improve access to essential VA services and resources among homeless and at-risk veterans.

The partnership amplifies awareness and ensures users have enhanced reliability and speed in VA's web-based Status Query and Response System (SQUARES) application, built on Salesforce, to quickly offer critical services to those veterans in need.

SQUARES has been vital during the COVID-19 pandemic in assisting food pantries, homeless service providers, state agencies, nonprofits and other organizations in swiftly connecting vulnerable veterans to VA's homeless prevention, rapid rehousing and wraparound supportive services.

Learn more about VA's homeless programs or visit Salesforce Military to learn more about the training programs Salesforce offers for veterans and military spouses.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 19:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
02:44pSALESFORCE COM  : VA Streamlines Access to Care, Housing Assistance with Salesfo..
PU
01:10pSALESFORCE COM  : Technology Is the Key To Solving the Global Climate Crisis
PU
12:48pINSPIRATIONAL LEADERSHIP AND GENDER : 7 Questions with Revolent's Nabila Salem
PU
11:37aSALESFORCE COM  : New Report Shows Huge Rise in AI, Automation as Customer, Empl..
PU
08:02aMULESOFT  : Empowers Business Teams to Deliver Digital Innovation Faster with Mu..
PR
03/09SALESFORCE COM  : How Personalized Data Helps CMOs Drive Marketing Performance
PU
03/09SALESFORCE COM  : How To Do Keyword Research That Drives Traffic To Your Site
PU
03/09Microsoft, Salesforce, Coupa Added to Goldman Sach's Conviction List, Positio..
MT
03/09SALESFORCE COM  : CFO Stresses Need for Representation at Leadership Levels
PU
03/09SALESFORCE COM  : Mark Cuban, Sara Blakely, Daymond John, and More Share Entrepr..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 117 M - -
Net income 2021 3 854 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 748 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 50,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 194 B 194 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,76x
EV / Sales 2022 7,25x
Nbr of Employees 56 606
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 274,31 $
Last Close Price 211,53 $
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-6.66%193 644
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-8.63%21 442
DYNATRACE, INC.17.52%14 370
SINCH AB (PUBL)15.07%11 769
ANAPLAN, INC.-20.19%8 136
NUTANIX, INC.-14.90%5 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ