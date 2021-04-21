Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Salesforce.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Salesforce com : What's the Real Threat of the Mutating Virus?

04/21/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Apr 21, 20212 min read

Epidemiologists have known a major health epidemic like COVID has been coming for several decades; it was never a matter of 'if', but of 'when.' In the latest episode of our Leading Through Change video conversation series, Dr. Larry Brilliant, the renowned epidemiologist, technologist, philanthropist, and author, speaks about the current state of the national and global virus response and what we can expect in the coming year. Joining him is Jefferson McMillan-Wilhoit, director of Health Informatics and Technology of the Lake County Health Department in Illinois. McMillan-Wilhoit shares local insight into what's working right now to help stop the spread. Watch the full video and read the top takeaways here:

[50:23] Epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant and Lake County, Illinois Health Department's Jefferson McMillan-Wilhoit on Leading Through Change Technology's response has been phenomenal

Dr. Brilliant points out that both the virus and the science to combat it have moved forward at exponential speed. He also reminds us that we have to separate the virus itself from our response to it. While many aspects of development, manufacturing, and dispersal have been 'a little lumpy,' he recognizes the tremendous progress in biotech for developing the tests and vaccines, and in infotech for creating the tools for measurement and analysis.

On the threat of new strains and virus variants

We're in a race between the pace of our vaccine and testing development, and the speed at which the virus will mutate in an effort to survive. Dr. Brilliant lays out the numbers like this: there are going to be hundreds of millions of Coronavirus cases, so it's natural to expect millions of new virus mutations. The more cases we have, the more the virus will evolve. Eventually, we have to be prepared for one of those mutations to figure out how to evade our vaccines and tests. That hasn't happened yet - our vaccines and stop-the-spread tactics are still effective. But he urges us not to allow the virus to replicate so many times that the likelihood increases.

The importance of engaging community to stop the spread

Jefferson McMillan-Wilhoit of the Lake County Health Department in Illinois stresses how important it is to include civic groups to combat the virus together. In his county of 700,000 outside of Chicago, the local Black and Latinix community groups have helped distribute 88,000 units of PPE such as face shields to local families. His team has been focused on community engagement and input - which he deems 'essential' for developing effective plans, policies, and procedures. '[U]nless they feel like they're engaged in that, and they feel safe in that, we're not going to get everybody vaccinated.'

This post is the latest installment of Leading Through Change, our video conversation series with industry and thought leaders who use Salesforce products to transform the way they work.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 21:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
05:48pSALESFORCE COM  : What's the Real Threat of the Mutating Virus?
PU
02:18pPOWERING THE &LSQUO;GREAT REOPENING' : Highlights from Salesforce's LA Event
PU
09:10aSALESFORCE COM  : The Secret To More Efficient Customer Service Processes? 71% o..
PU
08:42aSALESFORCE COM  : How Sonos Transformed Its Shopping and Service Experience
PU
08:08aTHE GREAT REOPENING : A Catalyst for the Permanent Digital Transformation of Cus..
PU
08:01aSALESFORCE  : Reimagines Service Cloud to Transform Customer Service from Anywhe..
PR
04/20SALESFORCE COM  : Insider Sales at Salesforce.com (CRM) Extends the Selling Tren..
MT
04/20SALESFORCE COM  : Bret Taylor on the Future of Health and the Intersection of Te..
PU
04/20SALESFORCE COM  : The Time is Now to Reimagine Field Service
PU
04/20SALESFORCE COM  : 92% of Consumers Expect Pandemic-Era Customer Contact Levels t..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 744 M - -
Net income 2022 -79,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 6 839 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1 497x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 210 B 210 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,89x
EV / Sales 2023 6,45x
Nbr of Employees 56 606
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 274,67 $
Last Close Price 230,56 $
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.3.58%209 951
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-4.74%22 356
DYNATRACE, INC.15.46%14 118
SINCH AB (PUBL)17.16%12 102
ANAPLAN, INC.-19.74%8 386
NUTANIX, INC.-15.25%5 407
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ