SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
Salesforce com : to Join World Economic Forum for Inaugural Global Technology Governance Summit

04/05/2021 | 12:06pm EDT
Beginning Monday of this week, Salesforce and the World Economic Forum (WEF) are joining forces for the first annual Global Technology Governance Summit (GTGS), featuring panel discussions and roundtables on how key technologies in the digital, biological, and physical world can remain human-centered and serve all stakeholders.

The key to meeting these goals is collaboration, and the event will define how technology governance must be optimized, given the COVID-19 pandemic; threats to the environment; and the need for a new kind of capitalism: stakeholder capitalism.

Salesforce leaders, including Chair and CEO Marc Benioff and President and CFO Amy Weaver, will participate in discussions and panels focused on these topics, and you can tune into the sessions online. Benioff is serving as one of 10 co-chairs of the event.

Below are some of the key sessions taking place at GTGS, and links and scheduling information that will allow you to participate. A handy agenda is available here.

Salesforce leaders will participate in the following events:

Technology Governance Outlook

Monday, April 5 4:15-5:00pm PT | Streaming Link

Marc Benioff, Salesforce Chair and CEO, will join fellow GTGS participants Sheila Warren, Head of Blockchain and Data Policy; Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum LLC; Hiroaki Nakanishi, Executive Chairman, Hitachi Ltd; Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister in Charge of the Smart Nation Initiative, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore; and Susan Wojcicki, CEO YouTube, to explore the state of global technology governance.

An Insight, An Idea with Marc Benioff

Tuesday, April 6 6:15-6:45pm PT | Streaming Link

Marc Benioff will join New York Times Deputy Managing Editor Rebecca Blumenstein for a fireside chat - covering topics like leadership through the pandemic, helping customers find success from anywhere, reopening plans, climate change and more.

The Next Frontier - Corporate Governance

Wednesday, April 7 11:30am-12:15pm PT | Streaming Link

Salesforce President and Chief Legal Officer Amy Weaver will participate in a session focused on evaluating technology-related risks alongside other environmental, social and governance (ESG) indicators.

Tokyo Climate Action Lab

Begins April 16

Since 2015, Salesforce has hosted an annual Davos Codes event - to involve and engage middle school students in World Economic Forum programming during the Davos agenda week. The learning experience teaches middle school students computer programming skills and the importance of the Sustainable Development Goals, highlighting the power that technology can bring when used for social good.

Timed with the first-ever Global Technology Governance Summit, Salesforce will be bringing Davos Codes to Tokyo, where students from Tokyo Metropolitan Machida Technical High School will participate in a four-month Climate Action Lab as part of their curriculum.

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


