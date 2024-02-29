On the occasion of its quarterly publication, Salesforce announced on Wednesday evening that it was initiating a first-ever quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, and announced that it had authorized an additional $10 billion in share buybacks.

In its fourth accounting quarter, it posted adjusted EPS of $2.29 and a non-GAAP operating margin of 31.4%, on sales of $9.29 billion, up 11% (+10% at constant exchange rates).

The CRM (customer relationship management) software specialist expects adjusted EPS of between $9.68 and $9.76, a non-GAAP operating margin of around 32.5%, and sales of between $37.7 and $38 billion for the year ahead.

