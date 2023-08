Aug 30 (Reuters) - Salesforce projected third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday as it benefits from a recent price hike and resilient demand for its cloud and business software offerings in an uncertain economy.

The company said it expects revenue to be between $8.70 billion and $8.72 billion in the current quarter, compared with estimates of $8.66 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)