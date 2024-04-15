Salesforce in talks to acquire Informatica

According to the Wall Street Journal, the CRM software company is in advanced discussions to acquire Informatica. Discussions are at an advanced stage and could be concluded this week.



The acquisition of this data management software company would be one of the largest buyouts ever made by Salesforce, according to the Wall Street Journal.



Informatica is based in Redwood City, California. The company has a market capitalization of almost $10 billion. The stock is up 35% since the beginning of 2024.



Informatica reported annual recurring revenue (ARR) from cloud subscriptions in the fourth quarter and for the full year 2023 up 37% to $617 million.



Total GAAP revenue for the full year 2023 increased 6% year-on-year to $1.60 billion.





