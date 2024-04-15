Market Closed -
Nyse
04:00:02 2024-04-12 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
294.3
USD
-1.61%
-2.51%
+11.85%
Salesforce in talks to acquire Informatica
April 15, 2024 at 04:39 am EDT
According to the Wall Street Journal, the CRM software company is in advanced discussions to acquire Informatica. Discussions are at an advanced stage and could be concluded this week.
The acquisition of this data management software company would be one of the largest buyouts ever made by Salesforce, according to the Wall Street Journal. Informatica is based in Redwood City, California. The company has a market capitalization of almost $10 billion. The stock is up 35% since the beginning of 2024. Informatica reported annual recurring revenue (ARR) from cloud subscriptions in the fourth quarter and for the full year 2023 up 37% to $617 million. Total GAAP revenue for the full year 2023 increased 6% year-on-year to $1.60 billion. Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Legal disclaimer
Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction
Salesforce in talks to acquire Informatica
04:39am
CF
SALESFORCE : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
01:39am
ZD
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Sunday at 11 PM ET
11:15pm
DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Sunday at 9 PM ET
09:15pm
DJ
Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy Informatica, WSJ reports
Apr. 12
RE
Salesforce In Advanced Talks To Buy Informatica - WSJ
Apr. 12
RE
SALESFORCE IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY INFORMATICA - WSJ…
Apr. 12
RE
RBC Lifts Price Target on Salesforce to $350 From $325, 'Feeling More Positive' on Ability to Sustain Growth, Improve Margins After Meetings With Executives; Outperform Kept
Apr. 12
MT
Salesforce Reportedly in Advanced Talks to Buy Informatica
Apr. 11
CI
Salesforce Insider Sold Shares Worth $4,491,274, According to a Recent SEC Filing
Apr. 11
MT
CapIntel Renews Partnership with IG Wealth Management
Apr. 11
MT
Salesforce Insider Sold Shares Worth $1,267,364, According to a Recent SEC Filing
Apr. 10
MT
Salesforce Insider Sold Shares Worth $4,526,080, According to a Recent SEC Filing
Apr. 10
MT
Salesforce Insider Sold Shares Worth $4,530,433, According to a Recent SEC Filing
Apr. 09
MT
Intento Announces Intento Translator for ServiceCloud on Salesforce AppExchange
Apr. 09
CI
Iqvia, Salesforce Collaborate to Accelerate Life Sciences Cloud Development
Apr. 08
MT
Salesforce Insider Sold Shares Worth $4,502,110, According to a Recent SEC Filing
Apr. 08
MT
IQVIA and Salesforce Expand Global Partnership to Accelerate the Development of Life Sciences Cloud
Apr. 08
CI
SQLI: sale of its Aston subsidiary to Talis Éducation
Apr. 08
CF
Google's contemplated mega deal would prompt new fight with regulators
Apr. 08
RE
Salesforce Insider Sold Shares Worth $4,499,532, According to a Recent SEC Filing
Apr. 05
MT
Salesforce Insider Sold Shares Worth $4,581,232, According to a Recent SEC Filing
Apr. 04
MT
Salesforce Insider Sold Shares Worth $1,263,425, According to a Recent SEC Filing
Apr. 03
MT
Salesforce Insider Sold Shares Worth $4,513,113, According to a Recent SEC Filing
Apr. 03
MT
US, Canadian companies kick off 2024 with layoffs
Apr. 03
RE
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Salesforce.com, Inc. is the world leader supplier of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software on request. Net sales by activity break down as follows:
- online subscriptions sale (92.6%): applications for computerizing the sale forces, optimizing the commercial data processing, managing the call centres, managing the relationship with the partners, etc.;
- professional services (7.4%): consulting, implementation and training services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (67.8%), Europe (22.8%) and Asia/Pacific (9.4%).
More about the company
Last Close Price
294.3
USD
Average target price
334.7
USD
Spread / Average Target
+13.73% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1