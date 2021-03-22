Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com, Inc.    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Salesforce : Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

03/22/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Event to be webcast live on Salesforce’s investor relations website

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Adam Blitzer, EVP & GM, Digital, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum on Wednesday, Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (PT) / 12:00 p.m. (ET).

A live webcast will be available on Salesforce’s website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
04:31pSALESFORCE  : Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event
BU
01:33pSTREET COLOR : DA Davidson Values Box at More Than $34/Share, Sees Salesforce, I..
MT
11:27aSALESFORCE COM  : Why Customer Segmentation Is Everything for the Growth of Your..
PU
03/19SALESFORCE COM  : How To Build Customer Trust in Luxury Retail
PU
03/19SALESFORCE COM  : The Role of Account-Based Marketing in an All-Digital World
PU
03/19MICROSOFT  : Big Tech Helps Set Standards for Covid-19 Vaccine Verification
DJ
03/18SALESFORCE COM  : University of Colorado Rides ‘Waves of Change' with Sale..
PU
03/18SALESFORCE COM  : Launches Admissions Connect to Help Target Applicant Engagemen..
PU
03/18SALESFORCE COM  : An Evolved Ecommerce Payment Strategy Builds Customer Trust &n..
PU
03/18SALESFORCE COM  : 5 Ways Discrete Manufacturers Can Go Digital With Field Servic..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 719 M - -
Net income 2022 50,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 7 087 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 723x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 195 B 195 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,32x
EV / Sales 2023 6,00x
Nbr of Employees 56 606
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 274,98 $
Last Close Price 212,20 $
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-4.64%194 807
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-5.66%23 208
DYNATRACE, INC.17.63%15 336
SINCH AB (PUBL)10.00%11 079
ANAPLAN, INC.-25.93%8 543
NUTANIX, INC.-17.73%5 695
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ