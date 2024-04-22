April 21 (Reuters) - Talks between customer relations software maker Salesforce and data-management software firm Informatica have failed after the companies could not agree on terms, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Salesforce's talks to buy Informatica fizzle, WSJ reports