  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Salesforce.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:23 2023-06-01 am EDT
208.60 USD   -6.62%
07:51aSalesforce optimistic about 2023
AQ
07:41aSalesforce shares drop on slowest revenue growth in more than 10 years
RE
07:29aFutures inch higher as debt ceiling bill passes House
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Salesforce shares drop on slowest revenue growth in more than 10 years

06/01/2023 | 07:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York

(Reuters) - Salesforce Inc fell 5% on Thursday after reporting quarterly revenue that increased at its slowest pace since 2010, with companies cutting back spending on cloud-based software offerings.

The enterprise software maker was set to shed nearly $12 billion in market value, based on its premarket share price of $211.39. The stock has risen nearly 69% this year, as of last close, making it the fourth-highest gainer in the S&P 500 index.

Salesforce on Wednesday posted its smallest rise in quarterly revenue in 13 years and predicted a further slowdown ahead, blaming an uncertain U.S. economy and weaker demand from financial services and tech companies.

Belt-tightening measures by businesses dealing with elevated levels of inflation and high interest rates have impacted tech spending this year, hitting growth at major cloud services players such as Amazon.com Inc.

"Backlog is getting weaker, and while management points to macro, the subscription nature of the business means that these numbers won't see any dramatic turnarounds," brokerage Bernstein said.

Still, analysts were mostly positive on Salesforce, encouraged by the possible benefits from the company's push towards AI and signs that profitability was improving at the company after a nudge from several activist investors.

Salesforce posted a net income of $199 million, compared with $28 million a year earlier, with operating margin rising to 5.0% from 0.3%.

At least 25 brokerages raised their price target on the stock to boost the median view to $240, which is 7% higher than its last closing price, according to Refinitiv data.

"Salesforce is well positioned to develop, deliver, and monetize AI given its existing data offerings (Tableau) and its ability to integrate AI into companies existing tech stacks," D.A. Davidson analysts said.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

By Samrhitha A


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.89% 120.58 Delayed Quote.44.83%
S&P 500 -0.61% 4179.83 Real-time Quote.8.86%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 2.06% 223.38 Delayed Quote.68.47%
Analyst Recommendations on SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 34 649 M - -
Net income 2024 2 641 M - -
Net cash 2024 6 117 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 82,8x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 219 B 219 B -
EV / Sales 2024 6,14x
EV / Sales 2025 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 79 390
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 223,38 $
Average target price 233,00 $
Spread / Average Target 4,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amy E. Weaver President & Chief Financial Officer
Parker Harris Director & Chief Technology Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Juan R. Perez Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.68.47%218 694
CLOUDFLARE, INC.52.98%22 955
DYNATRACE, INC.33.13%14 837
NUTANIX, INC.13.70%6 983
QUALYS, INC.12.50%4 658
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-37.87%4 614
