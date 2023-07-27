By Stu Woo and Nuha Dolby



Slack, the popular office messaging tool, said early Thursday that it was experiencing outages.

In a message posted on its website at 5:35 a.m. Eastern time, it said it was investigating the issue and would update its customers when the company knew more about the problem.

The service has been adopted by many businesses and organizations for internal communication.

