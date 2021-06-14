Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Salesforce.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Summer '21 Is Live: See What's Included This Release!

06/14/2021 | 10:18am EDT
Cloudy is holding a heart to celebrate new features and innovations in the Summer '21 release.

Jun 14, 20211 min read

Explore Salesforce's latest innovations with the Summer'21 Release, now globally available. Enable teams to provide fast, efficient service for employees with Work.com's HR Service Center, allow MuleSoft customers to serve data across multiple APIs (application programming interface) with Anypoint DataGraph, and deliver exceptional service by routing work to the best-skilled agents at the right time with Service Cloud's Workforce Engagement.

Want to learn about the latest innovations to Salesforce Customer 360 through the lens of a customer? Check out the brand new Innovation Spotlights with helpful use case videos to inspire your business.

Maintain a healthy sales pipeline and keep customers happy.Engage and retain customers while increasing sales.

Want to learn more about Innovation at Salesforce and the Summer '21 Release? Check out the Release in a Box, Highlights Trail, and demo videos at salesforce.com/releases.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 14:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 967 M - -
Net income 2022 172 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 051 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1 064x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 223 B 223 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,45x
EV / Sales 2023 6,92x
Nbr of Employees 56 606
Free-Float 96,2%
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 278,50 $
Last Close Price 240,31 $
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.7.99%222 527
CLOUDFLARE, INC.23.70%29 199
DYNATRACE, INC.28.13%15 726
SINCH AB (PUBL)16.42%13 544
ANAPLAN, INC.-25.86%7 710
NUTANIX, INC.9.63%7 392