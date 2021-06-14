Summer '21 Is Live: See What's Included This Release!

Cloudy is holding a heart to celebrate new features and innovations in the Summer '21 release.

Jun 14, 2021 1 min read

Explore Salesforce's latest innovations with the Summer'21 Release, now globally available. Enable teams to provide fast, efficient service for employees with Work.com's HR Service Center, allow MuleSoft customers to serve data across multiple APIs (application programming interface) with Anypoint DataGraph, and deliver exceptional service by routing work to the best-skilled agents at the right time with Service Cloud's Workforce Engagement.

Want to learn about the latest innovations to Salesforce Customer 360 through the lens of a customer? Check out the brand new Innovation Spotlights with helpful use case videos to inspire your business.

Want to learn more about Innovation at Salesforce and the Summer '21 Release? Check out the Release in a Box, Highlights Trail, and demo videos at salesforce.com/releases.