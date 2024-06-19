Salesforce today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Solutions for B2B, Q2 2024 report. Commerce Cloud was recognized with the highest score in the Strategy category of the report, and a score of five (out of five) across 14 criteria, including AI, Vision, Innovation, Roadmap, Partner Ecosystem, Customer Account & Contract Entitlements, and Reporting & Analytics. Salesforce also received the maximum possible score in the Market Presence category.

Why it matters: According to Salesforce research, more than half (53%) of all B2B sales revenue across most industries will be ecommerce-driven by 2026. And as buyer expectations rapidly evolve, being able to deliver a connected experience at every interaction is critical for bottom line growth and retaining loyal buyers.

Commerce Cloud helps B2B companies selling online increase margins, grow revenue, and drive productivity.

Salesforce is the only platform that can natively connect Commerce across sales, service, and marketing, delivering an end-to-end personalized customer experience that is powered by AI and automation on the #1 CRM.

The Salesforce perspective: "B2B businesses are driving stronger customer relationships and profitable growth with Salesforce Commerce Cloud to power AI, automation, and insights across every buyer touchpoint," said Michael Affronti, SVP & GM of Commerce Cloud. "Thanks to its trusted AI, integrated Data Cloud, a robust partner ecosystem, and purpose-built functionality for meeting even the most complex buyers needs, Commerce Cloud continues to set the standard for connected commerce and market leadership while helping its customers to thrive."

Michael Affronti, SVP & GM of Commerce Cloud

The Forrester report states:

"[Salesforce] has strength in vision, owing to its new Embedded Commerce strategy to help customers start transacting with small steps, as well as to its AI-powered feature set that helps customers scale efficiently as they ramp up transactions."

to help customers start transacting with small steps, as well as to its AI-powered feature set that helps customers scale efficiently as they ramp up transactions." "Reference customers appreciate the speed with which they were able to implement the solution and the partnership they experienced with Salesforce."

