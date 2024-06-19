Surf’s Up: Salesforce Named a Leader in Commerce Solutions for B2B in 2024 Forrester Wave™
June 19, 2024 at 11:08 am EDT
Salesforce today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Solutions for B2B, Q2 2024 report. Commerce Cloud was recognized with the highest score in the Strategy category of the report, and a score of five (out of five) across 14 criteria, including AI, Vision, Innovation, Roadmap, Partner Ecosystem, Customer Account & Contract Entitlements, and Reporting & Analytics. Salesforce also received the maximum possible score in the Market Presence category.
Why it matters: According to Salesforce research, more than half (53%) of all B2B sales revenue across most industries will be ecommerce-driven by 2026. And as buyer expectations rapidly evolve, being able to deliver a connected experience at every interaction is critical for bottom line growth and retaining loyal buyers.
Salesforce is the only platform that can natively connect Commerce across sales, service, and marketing, delivering an end-to-end personalized customer experience that is powered by AI and automation on the #1 CRM.
The Salesforce perspective: "B2B businesses are driving stronger customer relationships and profitable growth with Salesforce Commerce Cloud to power AI, automation, and insights across every buyer touchpoint," said Michael Affronti, SVP & GM of Commerce Cloud. "Thanks to its trusted AI, integrated Data Cloud, a robust partner ecosystem, and purpose-built functionality for meeting even the most complex buyers needs, Commerce Cloud continues to set the standard for connected commerce and market leadership while helping its customers to thrive."
Michael Affronti, SVP & GM of Commerce Cloud
The Forrester report states:
"[Salesforce] has strength in vision, owing to its new Embedded Commerce strategy to help customers start transacting with small steps, as well as to its AI-powered feature set that helps customers scale efficiently as they ramp up transactions."
"Reference customers appreciate the speed with which they were able to implement the solution and the partnership they experienced with Salesforce."
Additional information:
Salesforce.com, Inc. is the world leader supplier of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software on request. Net sales by activity break down as follows:
- online subscriptions sale (92.6%): applications for computerizing the sale forces, optimizing the commercial data processing, managing the call centres, managing the relationship with the partners, etc.;
- professional services (7.4%): consulting, implementation and training services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (67.8%), Europe (22.8%) and Asia/Pacific (9.4%).