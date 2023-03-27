Tech Down on Rotation to Financial Sector -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies slipped, giving back some of their recent gains as traders rotated back into some of the sectors beaten down during the depths of the banking panic.

Elliott Management no longer plans to nominate directors to the board of Salesforce, avoiding a proxy fight at the company's coming shareholder meeting, the two sides said Monday.

Semiconductor companies seeking U.S. grants under the Chips Act will be asked to provide detailed projections for revenue and profit from their new chip-making plants to help evaluate their applications, the Commerce Department said.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1714ET