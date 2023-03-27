Advanced search
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-27 pm EDT
191.26 USD   +0.63%
05:29pInsider Sell: Salesforce
MT
05:15pTech Down on Rotation to Financial Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
12:25pBiofrontera to Grow Salesforce 'Meaningfully' in 2023
MT
Tech Down on Rotation to Financial Sector -- Tech Roundup

03/27/2023 | 05:15pm EDT
Shares of technology companies slipped, giving back some of their recent gains as traders rotated back into some of the sectors beaten down during the depths of the banking panic.

Elliott Management no longer plans to nominate directors to the board of Salesforce, avoiding a proxy fight at the company's coming shareholder meeting, the two sides said Monday.

Semiconductor companies seeking U.S. grants under the Chips Act will be asked to provide detailed projections for revenue and profit from their new chip-making plants to help evaluate their applications, the Commerce Department said.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1714ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 34 623 M - -
Net income 2024 2 623 M - -
Net cash 2024 10 942 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 73,1x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 190 B 190 B -
EV / Sales 2024 5,17x
EV / Sales 2025 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 79 390
Free-Float 94,1%
