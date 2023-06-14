Tech Up After Wholesale Inflation Data -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as easing inflation data whetted risk appetite.

The tech sector briefly turned negative after the Fed issued its policy statement, surprising investors with explicit plans to raise rates later in the year.

U.S. wholesale prices fell 0.3% in May, with the third drop in four months continuing a steady decline in inflation gauges this year. "Much of market performance this year reflects the steady disinflation and growth being more resilient than expected, a combination that has provided a tailwind for risk assets," said Jason Draho, Head of Asset Allocation Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note to clients.

Tesla shares slipped after the electric-car maker boosted the price on its Model Y crossover vehicle.

Salesforce said its new technology will help client companies use generative AI tools such as ChatGPT safely by protecting proprietary data, among other things.

06-14-23 1742ET