  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Salesforce.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:00:05 2023-06-14 pm EDT
213.71 USD   +2.06%
05:43pTech Up After Wholesale Inflation Data -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:26pInsider Sell: Salesforce
MT
11:34aTech Sector in Early Stages of AI 'Revolution,' Wedbush Says; Nvidia, Microsoft to Benefit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech Up After Wholesale Inflation Data -- Tech Roundup

06/14/2023 | 05:43pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rose as easing inflation data whetted risk appetite.

The tech sector briefly turned negative after the Fed issued its policy statement, surprising investors with explicit plans to raise rates later in the year.

U.S. wholesale prices fell 0.3% in May, with the third drop in four months continuing a steady decline in inflation gauges this year. "Much of market performance this year reflects the steady disinflation and growth being more resilient than expected, a combination that has provided a tailwind for risk assets," said Jason Draho, Head of Asset Allocation Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note to clients.

Tesla shares slipped after the electric-car maker boosted the price on its Model Y crossover vehicle.

Salesforce said its new technology will help client companies use generative AI tools such as ChatGPT safely by protecting proprietary data, among other things.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-23 1742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.45% 0.67999 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.46% 1.2663 Delayed Quote.3.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.7501 Delayed Quote.1.38%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.42% 1.08337 Delayed Quote.0.56%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.23% 0.012192 Delayed Quote.0.40%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.91% 0.62134 Delayed Quote.-3.48%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 0.20% 209.4 Delayed Quote.57.61%
TESLA, INC. -0.74% 256.79 Delayed Quote.102.82%
Analyst Recommendations on SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 34 648 M - -
Net income 2024 2 766 M - -
Net cash 2024 7 693 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 77,5x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 204 B 204 B -
EV / Sales 2024 5,65x
EV / Sales 2025 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 79 390
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 208,98 $
Average target price 236,90 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amy E. Weaver President & Chief Financial Officer
Parker Harris Director & Chief Technology Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Juan R. Perez Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.57.61%203 547
CLOUDFLARE, INC.52.89%22 942
DYNATRACE, INC.34.65%15 006
NUTANIX, INC.14.66%7 042
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-31.30%5 100
QUALYS, INC.16.64%4 830
