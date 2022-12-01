Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Salesforce.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-01 pm EST
147.00 USD   -8.27%
05:40pTech Up As Treasury Yields Retreat -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:15pResilient Consumer Spending Data Sends Equities Searching for Direction
MT
04:30pResilient Consumer Spending Data Sends Equities Searching for Direction
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech Up As Treasury Yields Retreat -- Tech Roundup

12/01/2022 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies ticked up as Treasury yields continued a recent retreat in light of softening inflation data.

Okta shares surged after the identity software company forecast a profitable fiscal 2024 following a turbulent year.

Salesforce.com tumbled after the maker of business software posted quarterly billings short of Wall Street expectations and said co-Chief Executive Bret Taylor would leave early next year.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-22 1739ET

All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
05:40pTech Up As Treasury Yields Retreat -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:15pResilient Consumer Spending Data Sends Equities Searching for Direction
MT
04:30pResilient Consumer Spending Data Sends Equities Searching for Direction
MT
04:23pSalesforce, Lands' End fall; Splunk, Synopsys rise
AQ
04:10pWall Street ends mixed; Salesforce selloff pressures Dow
RE
04:03pSector Update: Tech Stocks Ride Late Surge to Modest Gains
MT
04:00pWall Street ends mixed; Salesforce selloff pressures Dow
RE
03:39pSalesforce's Quarterly Results, Outlook Draws Mixed Analyst Views
MT
02:28pWall Street mixed; Dow pressured by selloff in Salesforce shares
RE
01:44pSector Update: Tech Stocks Swinging Between Small Gains, Losses, Overcomin..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 30 974 M - -
Net income 2023 544 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 096 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 294x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 160 B 160 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,10x
EV / Sales 2024 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 73 541
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 160,25 $
Average target price 206,17 $
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian Millham Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-36.94%160 090
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-62.63%16 149
DYNATRACE, INC.-35.79%11 154
NUTANIX, INC.-11.30%6 502
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-46.33%5 733
QUALYS, INC.-10.13%4 685