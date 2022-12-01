Tech Up As Treasury Yields Retreat -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies ticked up as Treasury yields continued a recent retreat in light of softening inflation data.
Okta shares surged after the identity software company forecast a profitable fiscal 2024 following a turbulent year.
Salesforce.com tumbled after the maker of business software posted quarterly billings short of Wall Street expectations and said co-Chief Executive Bret Taylor would leave early next year.
Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-01-22 1739ET