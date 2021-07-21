Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Salesforce.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Future of Travel Loyalty: How To Get Your Customer To Stick Around When Reward Point Balances Hit Zero

07/21/2021 | 01:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Free flights and hotel rooms are table stakes. Today's loyalty program members want to be catered to. [®Andrey Pavlov/Stocksy United]

Jul 21, 20214 min read

When travelers stowed away their suitcases in 2020, travel companies scrambled to extend loyalty statuses to keep their customers happy. With lockdown restrictions lifted in 2021 and travel returning in a big way, loyalty members are expected to cash in their extended rewards to avoid losing them. But what happens to the future of travel loyalty when customers exhaust their balances and start from scratch?

Members may consider the competition if they offer more appealing benefits. Companies that rely exclusively on an earn-and-burn model are asking for trouble if their loyalty programs don't incorporate offers and experiences that make members feel special. How can travel companies evolve from transactional programs to a loyalty strategy that brings them closer to their customer?

To differentiate their loyalty programs, travel and hospitality companies need to leverage customer data to deliver experiences that are memorable, valuable, and customized to a member's preferences. Here's how you can win at loyalty.

Think beyond flights, upgrades, and hotel stays

When the industry launched loyalty programs decades ago, they were a hit because consumers loved getting freebies like flight upgrades or hotel stays. But today, that's table stakes. Consumers want more from their loyalty programs. In addition to traditional rewards, they want convenience and personalized perks. In fact, 73% of travelers say they expect companies to understand their travel needs and behaviors. After all, benefits like getting a voucher for a cocktail at your favorite hotel bar or a coupon for services at a preferred spa are things that make travel more enjoyable.

Travel and hospitality companies already have decades worth of customer data to create meaningful experiences. But they need to act on it.

When travel companies do this, they establish an emotional connection that makes the experience more meaningful. In turn, the next time a traveler books a trip, they remember the little touches and are more inclined to come back. That's how you deliver on your loyalty program's value proposition.

To do this, travel companies must address the gaps in data collection. There is no shortage of data-crunching horsepower in the world, but everyone is forced to work from the same imperfect data sets. Travel companies need solutions that support the intelligent use of their customer data sets to deliver a modernized loyalty program. Here's how.

Connect your data sources

Connect your loyalty program with data from across your organization. This includes your customer relationship management (CRM) platform, booking and reservations systems, customer service, and marketing automation systems. These systems share data to give you a complete view of every traveler. Employees are able to better understand each traveler and their preferences, anticipate their needs, and exceed their expectations.

Reimagine your loyalty strategy

Today's customers are sophisticated, and they expect more from you than ever. Your loyalty program will deliver more value when you truly put customers first.

Learn how

Find, and make use of, important insights

Capture real-time insights about your members, program and promotion performance. Use these analytics to understand whether a promotion is driving revenue and adjust accordingly. You can also leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to be more proactive in your approach. For example, you can predict when members are at risk of disengaging with your program, and activate new benefits or promotions to reignite their interest.

Act on customer feedback

Send surveys to customers with your CRM to gather direct feedback. With that information, you can inform customer service and marketing campaigns, and tweak your loyalty program's offerings to make it even stronger.

Upgrade your programs based on data

Modify your loyalty program quickly as business conditions or preferences change based on your data. For example, find out which drives more business: a double points promotion or an upcoming event in a particular city.

Use loyalty data to make every moment special for travelers

Take a page from the playbook of leading travel and hospitality brands that have built loyal followings by exceeding expectations before, during, and after travel. The future of travel loyalty programs is all about offering unexpected, delightful, and personalized services. For example:

Tailor experiences from start to finish

Act on traveler preferences based on your data.For example, automate room assignment instructions, such as ensuring a high-value room on a top floor away from the elevator and ice machine when available. Send a text message during their stay to ask if they'd like a car service to the concert they're attending. Share personalized offers after a trip based on their behaviors. Did they attend a Broadway show? Offer a members-only party for another show the next time they're in town. When you deliver experiences like these, members feel special, like you know them, and are likely to keep your brand top-of-mind the next time they book.

Offer exclusive service channels for top-tier members

Give your most loyal members access to an exclusive concierge phone number or a dedicated app for instant service. If a traveler reaches out online, give top-tier members direct agent access to bypass chatbots. Empower your service agents with information about your loyalty members so they can demonstrate that they really understand and care about the customer's needs.

Partner with out-of-category brands to build loyalty with lower-tier members

To keep members engaged well after the trip, partner with out-of-category brands that allow members to collect rewards for your program. For example, top airlines partner with car-sharing companies like Lyft so members can collect rewards on everyday rides, and some hotel loyalty members can spend rewards on Amazon. This allows you to enhance a trip in multiple ways and can provide more opportunities to boost your low- to mid-tier members into higher tiers.

Are you ready for the future of travel loyalty programs?

Will your brand be the one travelers choose now that they're acting on their pent-up wanderlust? To continue winning the hearts and wallets of travelers, expand your loyalty program's offerings and provide your members with the exclusive, personalized experiences that make travel special.

Learn about what's next in loyalty with Salesforce

Loyalty programs deliver more value to members when you truly put them first.

Learn how

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 17:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
01:58pTHE FUTURE OF TRAVEL LOYALTY : How To Get Your Customer To Stick Around When Rew..
PU
12:48pSALESFORCE COM : What Does Salesforce Do?
PU
12:18pSALESFORCE COM : To Reach Your Potential at Work, Think Like a Paralympian
PU
09:57aSALESFORCE COM : New to Slack? Here's How You Can Use It to Work From Anywhere
PU
09:36aSALESFORCE COM : FAQs About Salesforce's Acquisition of Slack
PU
09:16aSAN FRANCISCO, JULY 21, 2021—SA : CRM), the global leader in CRM, today ann..
PU
09:14aSALESFORCE.COM, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creat..
AQ
08:46aSALESFORCE : Completes Acquisition of Slack
PR
07/20SALESFORCE COM : Customer Identity Plus Helps Eliminate Identity Silos
PU
07/20SALESFORCE COM : 5 Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Changing Advertising Sales
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 985 M - -
Net income 2022 175 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 494 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1 346x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 222 B 222 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,46x
EV / Sales 2023 6,92x
Nbr of Employees 56 606
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 240,11 $
Average target price 279,83 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.7.90%223 972
CLOUDFLARE, INC.41.70%32 566
DYNATRACE, INC.39.75%16 928
SINCH AB20.60%12 355
NUTANIX, INC.10.54%8 452
ANAPLAN, INC.-23.67%8 001