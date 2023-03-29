The RealReal Leverages Salesforce Technology to Create Seamless, High End Secondhand Selling Experiences

With Salesforce, a leader in luxury resale has created an unparalleled, personalized experience for over 31 million members

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) — a leading online marketplace for resale luxury goods — has optimized and streamlined the overall consignor and shopper journey with Salesforce, creating a fully-personalized, intuitive digital selling and shopping experience.

Founded in 2011, The RealReal has experienced explosive growth, opening 13 brick-and-mortar locations, growing its customer base to more than 31 million members, and adding 20,000 items to its site daily. The brand set out to revolutionize how people engage with resale — making it easier and more accessible than ever to buy and sell secondhand luxury — and has been able to double-down on its mission with Salesforce’s help.

“The resale landscape is always shifting, and the way people engage with consignment has changed dramatically even in just the past few years,” explains Orr Shakked, Chief Marketing Officer, The RealReal. “We know that to expand the resale marketplace we have to make the process of selling as frictionless as possible, and we’ve set out to make the selling experience easier. With the help of Salesforce’s suite of capabilities, we’ve been able to truly customize the seller experience by curating a more personal and integrated service. This is a tough challenge and we are pleased to work with a global CRM leader that can provide us with the right set of tools to achieve this vision.”

Salesforce’s technology is also behind its new RealService model, which The RealReal announced yesterday. RealService uses Sales Cloud and Marketing Cloud to ensure all of its customer experiences are hyper-personalized, approachable, and full of options for how they connect with the brand:

Sales Cloud helps The RealReal use its data to tailor every customer interaction for both buyers and sellers. It offers The RealReal a full view of a buyer's purchase history, as well as their bookmarked items to help better anticipate customer needs and personalize every experience. With Salesforce, The RealReal is now also able to create a 360-degree experience and meet the seller where they are by scheduling virtual appointments at home or in-person at any of its retail locations.

With Salesforce, The RealReal has been able to successfully streamline its digital operations and improve the overall selling and shopping experience for its customers.

“Since day one, The RealReal has been a trailblazer in creating a luxury experience for their growing community of buyers and sellers,” said Sarah Franklin, CMO, Salesforce. “Salesforce is empowering The RealReal with the data, automation, and AI needed to streamline internal processes while putting their customers at the heart of everything they do.”

