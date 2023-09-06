Salesforce.com, Inc. is the world leader supplier of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software on request. Net sales by activity break down as follows: - online subscriptions sale (94%): applications for computerizing the sale forces, optimizing the commercial data processing, managing the call centres, managing the relationship with the partners, etc.; - professional services (6%): consulting, implementation and training services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (69.3%), Europe (21.2%) and Asia/Pacific (9.5%).