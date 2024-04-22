14:38 ET -- Salesforce is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Merger talks with data-management software provider Informatica ended after the companies couldn't agree on terms, The Wall Street Journal reported, according to people familiar with the matter. Meanwhile, Salesforce called for companies to provide disclosures about the environmental impact of AI development and operations. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

