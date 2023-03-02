Advanced search
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:49:57 2023-03-02 am EST
187.93 USD   +12.30%
Trending : Salesforce Forecasts Higher 1Q Revenue Than Wall Street

03/02/2023 | 10:23am EST
10:07 ET -- Salesforce Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The customer-relationship-management software company guided for first-quarter revenue of $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion, ahead of analyst predictions for $8.01 billion, according to FactSet. Salesforce on Wednesday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and billings, with revenue growing 14% to $8.38 billion, and billings up 13% at $14.68 billion in the three months ended Jan. 31, compared with the year-earlier period. Loss widened to $98 million from $28 million in the prior year's fourth quarter. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (ada.hui@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 1022ET

Analyst Recommendations on SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 31 045 M - -
Net income 2023 -2,16 M - -
Net cash 2023 4 038 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 3 877x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 166 B 166 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,21x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 73 541
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 167,35 $
Average target price 209,40 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian Millham Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Brent Hyder Co-President & Chief People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.26.22%165 844
CLOUDFLARE, INC.29.42%19 327
DYNATRACE, INC.10.16%12 195
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-3.35%7 160
NUTANIX, INC.9.29%6 551
QUALYS, INC.6.52%4 424