Trending : Salesforce Forecasts Higher 1Q Revenue Than Wall Street

10:07 ET -- Salesforce Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The customer-relationship-management software company guided for first-quarter revenue of $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion, ahead of analyst predictions for $8.01 billion, according to FactSet. Salesforce on Wednesday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and billings, with revenue growing 14% to $8.38 billion, and billings up 13% at $14.68 billion in the three months ended Jan. 31, compared with the year-earlier period. Loss widened to $98 million from $28 million in the prior year's fourth quarter. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (ada.hui@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 1022ET