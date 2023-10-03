(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Tuesday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

Robert Walters PLC, up 6.4% at 405.50 pence, 12-month range 346.00p-620.00p. Shares in the recruiter are back on the up after a 3.0% fall on Monday. Monday's decline, after HSBC cut the stock to 'hold', came after five successive daily rises. Shares are up some 10% since the end of August.

Trustpilot Group PLC, up 3.4% at 104.93p, 12-month range 62.45p-129.40p. The consumer reviews platform launches a new offering with San Francisco-based provider of cloud-based customer relationship management software Salesforce.com Inc. 'Reviews for Salesforce by Trustpilot' will allow businesses in the UK and the US to initiate automatic review invitations and generate feedback responses from within Salesforce's AppExchange platform.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd, down 8.4% at 24.00p, 12-month range 24.00p-57.50p. ICG says it shares shareholder frustration on the "ongoing delays in realising loans, combined with the disappointment of having to recognise further impairment provisions". "Regrettably there is no easy way for the board, investment manager or any other party to accelerate realisations in a market with such a limited buyer pool," it says. Its net asset value per ordinary share at the July 31 half-year end falls 28% to 45.64p from 63.77p at the end of January.

