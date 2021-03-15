Voices of Change: The Salesforce Women's Network Shares Ways to Drive Gender Equality

In March we honor and celebrate International Women's Day, and Women's History Month while championing members of Salesforce Women's Network (SWN) - our Equality Group dedicated to amplifying the progress of women in every step of their journey. We started the month with our third annual Gender Equality summit, Trailblazing Women, where we were joined by luminary business leaders, authors, and equality advocates.

Throughout the month, we are also featuring employees from around the world as they share their career stories, and how we can all work towards a more equitable and equal future.

Here are a few stories from our SWN members:

Charlotte Naghar, Business Architect at Salesforce UK-I, believes that the path to gender equality lies within empowering others. Hear how she does this, and how you can too:

Sean Holokai, Success Analyst, believes that gender equity and equality in the workplace and in our communities will mitigate bias in hiring, training, feedback, promotion, and compensation.

Anida Haq, Account Executive, believes that gender equity is the means to achieve gender equality for people of all genders.

Tashieka Truitt, Senior Enterprise AE, discusses how allies can be a significant voice of change when they speak up, and speak out. She shares how allies can act as amplifiers, and why this is important.

At Salesforce, we are committed to advancing gender equality in the workplace and in society.