Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com, Inc.    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Voices of Change: The Salesforce Women's Network Shares Ways to Drive Gender Equality

03/15/2021 | 02:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In March we honor and celebrate International Women's Day, and Women's History Month while championing members of Salesforce Women's Network (SWN) - our Equality Group dedicated to amplifying the progress of women in every step of their journey. We started the month with our third annual Gender Equality summit, Trailblazing Women, where we were joined by luminary business leaders, authors, and equality advocates.

Throughout the month, we are also featuring employees from around the world as they share their career stories, and how we can all work towards a more equitable and equal future.

Here are a few stories from our SWN members:

Charlotte Naghar, Business Architect at Salesforce UK-I, believes that the path to gender equality lies within empowering others. Hear how she does this, and how you can too:

Sean Holokai, Success Analyst, believes that gender equity and equality in the workplace and in our communities will mitigate bias in hiring, training, feedback, promotion, and compensation.

Anida Haq, Account Executive, believes that gender equity is the means to achieve gender equality for people of all genders.

Tashieka Truitt, Senior Enterprise AE, discusses how allies can be a significant voice of change when they speak up, and speak out. She shares how allies can act as amplifiers, and why this is important.

At Salesforce, we are committed to advancing gender equality in the workplace and in society. If you're interested in a career at Salesforce, visit our careers page. And, join us for an on-demand webinar with SWN members, as they discuss how we can all work towards gender equality in, and out of the workplace.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 18:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
02:38pVOICES OF CHANGE : The Salesforce Women's Network Shares Ways to Drive Gender Eq..
PU
10:28aSALESFORCE COM  : Doubles Down on Inclusive Design Commitment, Hires Elise Roy a..
PU
08:03aSALESFORCE COM  : and Tanium Team Up to Reimagine Employee Engagement, IT Produc..
PU
03/12SALESFORCE COM  : Vaccine Efficacy and Misinformation in the Black Community
PU
03/12SALESFORCE.COM, INC.  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisc..
AQ
03/12SALESFORCE COM  : Ventures Backs Hopin, Europe's Fastest Growing Startup
PU
03/12SALESFORCE COM  : Gender Equality Gems from Google, OneUnited Bank, and Cisco Ex..
PU
03/11SALESFORCE COM  : How New York Life's Retail Annuities Team Is Rethinking Call C..
PU
03/10SALESFORCE COM  : VA Streamlines Access to Care, Housing Assistance with Salesfo..
PU
03/10SALESFORCE COM  : Technology Is the Key To Solving the Global Climate Crisis
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 117 M - -
Net income 2021 3 854 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 748 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 51,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 194 B 194 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,79x
EV / Sales 2022 7,28x
Nbr of Employees 56 606
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 275,36 $
Last Close Price 212,21 $
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-4.64%194 267
CLOUDFLARE, INC.0.41%23 563
DYNATRACE, INC.21.93%14 910
SINCH AB (PUBL)10.00%11 286
ANAPLAN, INC.-17.48%8 520
NUTANIX, INC.-14.15%5 589
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ