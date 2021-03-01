Log in
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

WSJ: How Salesforce's CIO and Team Built and Tested Work.com to Support New Ways of Working

03/01/2021 | 02:18pm EST
Today, as businesses everywhere are shifting to accommodate new working schedules and employee needs during the pandemic, The Wall Street Journal has published a feature story titled 'Salesforce CIO and Team Help Write, Test Return-to-Work Software.' The story highlights how Salesforce CIO Jo-ann Olsovsky and her team drove the development of Salesforce's Work.com to power its return to the office and help organizations everywhere follow suit. Work.com enables employers to stagger work shifts and provide staff with daily health checks before entering a building, among many other tools for safe reopening.

'Salesforce. com Inc.'s Chief Information Officer says remote work is here to stay,' the story reports. 'But that hasn't kept her and the IT team from working with the company's product engineers to write and test new software designed to help businesses return to physical offices in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.'

'We've had customers coming to us asking about our own return-to-work plan,' said Ms. Olsovsky. 'So we partnered with our own product teams and worked with them to write a product and stood it up inside the company.'

Find out more about how Work.com can help digitize and automate working schedules and tasks in the new normal. The full story is here.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 19:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 117 M - -
Net income 2021 3 854 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 748 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 52,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 198 B 198 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,97x
EV / Sales 2022 7,40x
Nbr of Employees 56 606
Free-Float 96,2%
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 275,18 $
Last Close Price 216,50 $
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-2.71%198 194
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-2.66%22 844
DYNATRACE, INC.15.00%14 062
SINCH AB (PUBL)17.91%12 188
ANAPLAN, INC.-9.55%9 222
NUTANIX, INC.-4.97%6 104
