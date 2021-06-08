Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Salesforce.com, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
‘Keep Moving, Keep Learning, Keep Adjusting”: PayPal's Dan Schulman on “The Inflection Point”

06/08/2021 | 11:07am EDT
Quick Take: Dan Schulman, President and CEO, PayPal, joined 'The Inflection Point,' hosted by Monica Langley, EVP, Salesforce, to talk about homelessness, companies with a mission, and the wisdom from his father that keeps him moving - and learning.

What's the Impact: Schulman's unique upbringing led to his company-wide initiatives to benefit employees, non-profits, and numerous social causes.

What he's saying:

  • 'I don't remember much of my mom pushing me in a baby carriage at Civil Rights marches. I remember my dad telling me he was worried I'd be the youngest person to ever have their picture in an FBI file. We're defined by not what we say, but what we do. And that stuck with me…this idea of social justice.'
  • 'What is important is that all companies and all leaders of these companies stand up and lean into issues that face us as a global society and as a global economy. We each can do something that can make a difference and we have a moral obligation to do that.'
  • 'I think we just need to keep moving, keep adjusting, keep learning all the time. And I think the best way to learn is to listen a lot. One of my favorite quotes from my dad was, 'you're born with two ears and one mouth. Use them proportionately.''

Go Deeper: To see the full interview with Dan Schulman, watch 'The Inflection Point' here. Catch up on all the episodes from Season 1.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 15:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 961 M - -
Net income 2022 172 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 418 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1 055x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 221 B 221 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,36x
EV / Sales 2023 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 56 606
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
salesforce.com, inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 278,07 $
Last Close Price 238,14 $
Spread / Highest target 34,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.7.01%220 518
CLOUDFLARE, INC.12.96%26 664
DYNATRACE, INC.19.30%14 642
SINCH AB (PUBL)14.33%13 403
NUTANIX, INC.7.37%7 240
ANAPLAN, INC.-31.02%7 173