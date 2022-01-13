Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Salesforce.com, inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

salesforce com : New Salesforce Digital Intelligence Tools Connect Commerce and Marketing Data for Personalized Experiences

01/13/2022 | 09:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As companies embrace a "commerce anytime, anywhere" mentality, digital experiences are becoming a key differentiator. In fact, 80% of customers agree that the experience a company provides is as important as its products or services.

In this digital-first, experience-focused environment, marketing and commerce teams must operate as one unit to delight customers, deliver the right products or services, and build loyalty. However, this vision isn't always the reality. Our latest State of the Connected Customer Report found that 76% of customers expect consistent interactions across departments, but 54% said it generally seems like departments don't share information.

This gap, in addition to holding a retailer back from meeting customer expectations, can actually be dangerous to a brand - 80% of consumers report abandoning retailers after just three bad experiences. To deliver on customer expectations, marketing and commerce teams must have shared insights and objectives that form the basis of unified experiences.

Connected marketing and commerce data creates unified experiences, drives ROI

Unified experiences can also drive engagement - and in turn, revenue. With marketing campaigns informed by first-party ecommerce data, promoting the right product messaging for the right person at the right moment can show the customer new shopping opportunities. The data gleaned from those efforts then informs the ecommerce team, who can in turn drive more qualified traffic and serve shoppers the most effective experience.

And, by combining upper-funnel marketing spend with bottom-of-the-funnel commerce revenue, digital teams get a real view of ROI and performance. These views offer a better picture of cancellations and returns (something not usually illuminated by traditional marketing data sources), help teams optimize their business impact, and curate customer journeys.

Introducing digital intelligence powered by Datorama and Tableau
Open Image ModalWith Datorama's ecommerce enhancements you can create a marketing intelligence strategy that helps you tie marketing spend to e-commerce results
Image Modal
With Datorama's ecommerce enhancements you can create a marketing intelligence strategy that helps you tie marketing spend to e-commerce results
Open Image ModalTableau Connector for Commerce empowers merchandisers with dynamic data analysis and insights to drive business and merchandising strategy.
Image Modal
Tableau Connector for Commerce empowers merchandisers with dynamic data analysis and insights to drive business and merchandising strategy.

Today, we are excited to announce the release of new digital intelligence solutions that use automation to help connect a brand's commerce and marketing data, providing insights and analytics that optimize relationships, ROI, and revenue:

  • Datorama Connector for Salesforce Order Management System (OMS): This new integration allows ecommerce professionals and marketers to understand the relationship between marketing campaigns and sales.
  • Datorama Connectors for Amazon Seller Central and Amazon Vendor Central Inventory: Two new Amazon connectors optimize marketing and commerce performance in sales and orders conducted in Amazon.
  • Datorama's Ecommerce Data Model: Salesforce's new, out-of-the-box data model automatically organizes ecommerce data from any platform, preparing it for analysis and harmonization with marketing performance data. These enhancements enable Datorama's Einstein Marketing Insights to unlock AI-driven intelligence to proactively surface KPI drivers for digital professionals to optimize marketing campaigns and ecommerce experiences.
  • Tableau Connector for Commerce Cloud: This new connector enables merchants to import third-party data sources - transforming performance data into actionable insights in a single view. By leveraging the power of Tableau, merchants can discover new data visualization capabilities and customize them as needed.

At Salesforce, we pride ourselves on working with digital professionals to help build connections between commerce and marketing. These new digital intelligence solutions aim to achieve that goal through the power of automation, helping companies grow customer relationships and their business as a result.

More information:
  • Read about the Salesforce innovations and partnerships announced at NRF.
  • Datorama Connector for Salesforce Order Management System OMS is generally available today.
  • Datorama Connectors Amazon Seller Central and Amazon Vendor Central are generally available today.
  • Datorama's Ecommerce Data Model is generally available today.
  • Tableau Connector for Commerce Cloud generally available today.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 14:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
09:02aSalesforce Fuels the Future of Commerce with New Innovations and Partnerships
PR
05:45aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AbbVie, Asos, Block, Dow, Metlife...
01/12Global Online Holiday Sales Exceed $1 Trillion Despite Tight Inventory, Fewer Discounts..
MT
01/12Online Holiday Sales Topped $1.1 Trillion Worldwide in 2021, Salesforce Says
MT
01/12Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Salesforce.com to $290 From $348, Reiterates Overweigh..
MT
01/12SALESFORCE COM : Sonos CIO on How Salesforce and Slack Helped Build the Home Audio Company..
PU
01/12Salesforce Data Reveals Global Digital Sales Surpassed $1 Trillion During 2021 Holiday ..
PR
01/12SALESFORCE COM : How Salesforce Customers Fended off the Supply Chain Grinch This Holiday ..
PU
01/12SALESFORCE COM : What the 2021 Holiday Shopping Season Tells Us About 2022
PU
01/11SALESFORCE COM : 6 Key Customer Service Channels That Improve Customer Experience
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 402 M - -
Net income 2022 1 234 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 090 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 186x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 234 B 234 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,91x
EV / Sales 2023 7,20x
Nbr of Employees 56 606
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
salesforce.com, inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 237,83 $
Average target price 328,98 $
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-6.41%234 263
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-13.33%36 669
DYNATRACE, INC.-6.01%16 169
SINCH AB-6.47%9 235
ANAPLAN, INC.1.94%6 902
NUTANIX, INC.-3.92%6 642