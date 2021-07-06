Log in
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
salesforce com : Data Drives Digital-First Customer Experiences at Success Anywhere World Tour Live from London

07/06/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quick take: Salesforce President and Chief Revenue Officer Gavin Patterson joined customers and Trailblazers live in London for the latest installment of the Success Anywhere World Tour.

A key theme of the event was how the pandemic has accelerated organizations' plans to digitally transform their operating models with Salesforce Customer 360:

  • The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Wealth Management shared how they leveraged Customer 360 and Mulesoft during the pandemic to access client data from one dashboard.
  • Bentley Motors explained how it can create a single source of truth that allows the company to create seamless and personalized customer experiences.

In addition, Zahra Bahrololoumi, EVP & CEO, Salesforce UKI, demonstrated how the power of Mulesoft and Tableau are helping organizations extend the power of data to everyone, everywhere, and how, with Salesforce's Hyperforce, they can run on the world's most trusted public cloud.

Zahra Bahrololoumi, EVP & CEO, Salesforce UKI demonstrated how Customer 360 provides organizations the most flexible and scalable way to achieve growth

Driving the news: Salesforce also announced a new, long-term marketing partnership with Team GB to deliver programs that will bring fans and Team GB closer together than ever before. This announcement builds on Salesforce's multi-year partnership with Team USA and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. As a Founding Partner of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Salesforce will provide Salesforce Customer 360 technology to deliver an engaging fan and athlete digital experience over the next seven years.

Gavin Patterson was joined by Sir Chris Hoy, 11-time world champion and 6-time Olympic champion cyclist

What they said:

  • 'We're all navigating a new world. Businesses are rethinking everything - safety, health, wellness, employee experience. New digital behaviors are here to stay. New business models, new operating models, new customer experiences. Salesforce is no exception. This is why we're doubling down on collaboration tools like Slack.' - Gavin Patterson, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Salesforce
  • 'The pace of innovation is faster than ever. Innovation must be anchored in trust. Customers have to trust the brands that they do business with. That's why it's so important to lead with our values more than ever. It's all about taking all of our stakeholders with us in everything we do.' - Gavin Patterson, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Salesforce
  • 'Today digital is everything. Our customers are digital-first and we need to be able to tie in that data together across sales, service, marketing and ecommerce if we want to engage with relevancy, personalize our interactions and grow our relationships and, of course, revenue.' - Zahra Bahrololoumi, EVP & CEO, Salesforce UKI
Gavin Patterson was joined by Ali Duncan, Salesforce Admin at Cigna, who shared her learning journey with Salesforce's Trailhead platform

Watch the full Salesforce Success Anywhere World Tour from London here.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 18:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
