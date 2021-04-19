salesforce com : Introduces Digital 360 for Industries

Launching today, new industry apps for Digital 360 will help businesses in financial services, grocery, healthcare, nonprofit and more deliver digital experiences faster.

Customers including Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Deluxe, e.l.f. Beauty, Fanalca and Foodstuffs are using Salesforce Digital 360 for Industries to deliver a digital-first experience.

In 2020, the world changed, forcing companies of all sizes and across all industries to quickly 'go digital' - making safe consumer experiences like curbside pickup and grocery delivery the norm.

More than a year later, it's clear that consumer behavior has changed forever and today's customer is now digital first. Consumers are spending 54 percent more time on digital channels than in stores and other physical locations. Even industries like financial services, manufacturing and the public sector, which have been reluctant to make the leap due to compliance and infrastructure challenges, found themselves embracing new ways of operating.

Today, we're excited to unveil Digital 360 for Industries, helping companies deliver better experiences faster with industry apps, developer tools, websites, portals and best practices that are purpose-built for each industry. With Digital 360 for Industries companies can quickly and easily build ecommerce storefronts, webpages and portals that are connected to Salesforce Industry Clouds.

Digital 360 for Financial Services: With new Experience Cloud Apps for Insurance Policyholders and Independent Agents, and Commerce Cloud Insurance Apps and Toolkits, financial services companies can quickly make it as easy to shop for insurance as it is to shop for a new pair of shoes. For example, the Experience Cloud Insurance Policyholder App delivers a complete policyholder portal enabling Carriers to digitize the entire insurance journey from providing a quote, to paying a claim. And, the Commerce Cloud Insurance toolkit offers the ability to build secure, scalable and personalized insurance storefronts where customers can quickly and easily add quotes to their cart, purchase the policies online, or follow-up with an agent.

Digital 360 for Healthcare : New pre-built Patient Journeys, powered by Marketing Cloud, offer providers the ability to tailor marketing journeys for different patient groups, leading to higher patient engagement and better health outcomes. With the Patient Journey, newly referred patients receive a high-touch marketing experience once they've joined a new health practice, so they receive the most relevant information at exactly the right time.

Digital 360 for Communications and Media : The new Commerce Cloud Toolkit for Salesforce Communications and Media Clouds helps companies launch digital storefronts for mobile, internet and digital media offerings while managing complex bundle rules, provisioning services and devices, and managing changes to subscription plans in a scalable manner.

Digital 360 for Public Sector: The new Experience Cloud App for Licensing, Permitting and Inspections enables public sector agencies to digitize the licensing and permitting application, review and approvals lifecycle. Applicants - like a local restaurant applying for outdoor parklet seating - will be able to find, submit and check the status of their project in an online, easy-to-use application, while government employees have complete view of applicant data, pipeline and recommended actions at each phase of the application process - ensuring nothing slips through the cracks.

Digital 360 for Emergency Response Management: The new Experience Cloud App for Emergency Response Management helps organizations managing public emergencies quickly create a single hub that provides access to emergency information, deliver care to those affected and allocate resources and services quickly. The template includes features like manual contact tracing, so agencies can assess potential exposure to communities; and patient triage to safely identify, assess and interact with patients.

The new Experience Cloud App for Emergency Response Management helps organizations managing public emergencies quickly create a single hub that provides access to emergency information, deliver care to those affected and allocate resources and services quickly. The template includes features like manual contact tracing, so agencies can assess potential exposure to communities; and patient triage to safely identify, assess and interact with patients. Digital 360 for Nonprofit: The new Nonprofit Fundraising App will enable nonprofit organizations to create a streamlined digital donor experience so donors can easily log in, view their giving history, update their contact information and securely make donations. They can also share impact reports with other donors to better understand where gifts are being allocated.

'Every company needs to become digital-first, no matter the industry,' said Shannon Duffy, EVP, Marketing, Salesforce Digital 360. 'With Digital 360 for Industries, we're expanding our leading digital and industry offerings to deliver exactly what our customers need - a flexible technology platform that is quick and easy to deploy.'

Customers using Digital 360 for Industries include:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

'The Salesforce platform made it easy to track a lot of metrics around utilization and user interaction, with built-in visualization tools like heat maps to identify potential roadblocks and solutions,' said Jarrod Bell, CTO, BBBSA. 'We wanted to make sure we were building an infrastructure that we could evolve very rapidly, to constantly evaluate and improve the system, almost in real time.'

Deluxe

'With small businesses key to driving economic recovery, Deluxe is using digital platforms to maintain a customer-first focus for 4.5 million small business customers,' said Mike Mathews, CIO, Deluxe. 'Digital technology from Salesforce has been an enabler for Deluxe to quickly launch new digital commerce experiences, build rich content, and deepen relationships via the Small Business Solution Center.'

e.l.f. Beauty

'e.l.f. Beauty was born as an OG digital disrupter, but even a digital-first company must transform to meet the changing customer expectations - from personalization to immediate customer service. To meet those expectations, e.l.f. created a 360-degree view of their customers, focused on a personalized and integrated experience,' said Ekta Chopra, Chief Digital Officer, e.l.f Beauty. 'With the guidance of blueprints, roadmaps, pre-built architectures and success stories from Trailblazers, e.l.f. was able to put their customers at the center of their commerce to create personalized beauty profiles for every customer.'

Fanalca

'In times of global crisis and social distancing protocols, we were looking for a way to reach consumers and continue to sell products, even with our showrooms closed. In order to offer our customers an option to purchase motorcycles digitally, we needed to ramp up our ecommerce presence quickly,' said Luz Angela Palomino, Ecommerce Manager, Fanalca. 'Thanks to Salesforce and partner OSF Digital's quick implementation, Fanalca was able to realize many benefits of the Quick Start Direct to Consumer solution, most importantly, gaining the ability to sell and move products for the first time since the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.'

Foodstuffs

'With changing consumer trends and business models as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Foodstuffs North Island, New Zealand's biggest grocery distributor, was able to use digital channels to extend wholesale relationships,' said Simon Kennedy, Chief Digital Officer, Foodstuffs. 'We were able to launch a new consumer storefront in only a few weeks, pivoting fast with Salesforce tools tools for grocery and digital experience.'

To continue to help our customers go digital fast, we have created industry-specific resources for admins, developers and merchandisers.

Powered by Trailhead, Salesforce's online learning platform, Customer 360 Guides provide industry-specific architectures, blueprints and customer stories to help admins build connected digital experiences for Retail, Discrete Manufacturing and now Retail Banking.

For developers, we have the Commerce Cloud Developer Center, which includes documentation, how-to guides and a community of 10,000 developers to help build commerce experiences for Automotive, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Consumer Goods.

To learn more about the new Digital 360 offerings for Industries, please visit here.