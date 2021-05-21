salesforce com : Partner Taps New Low-Code Tool to Build Apps Faster

Quick Take:

Salesforce consulting partner Texeï, which currently uses low-code to meet 80% of its development needs, lays out its vision for new Dynamic Interactions innovation.

In many ways, learning how to code is a lot like learning a foreign language. While it undoubtedly enriches our lives, it can be difficult and time-consuming.

Luckily, low-code tools are helping to remove the barriers to entry usually associated with one of the most common coding challenges: building apps. Now, rather than having to learn a coding language to create an app, non-technical employees can use simple point-and-click tools to build apps that automate time-consuming tasks or guide employees through complex processes.

Today, Salesforce customers are using these point-and-click, low-code tools to build more than 100,000 apps each month that digitize and automate processes - and saving thousands of hours along the way.

Texeï, an IT consultancy and Salesforce consulting partner based in Paris, is one of the many users of Salesforce's low-code technology. We sat down with Fabien Taillon, Consulting Partner at Texeï, to learn how he and his team have used low-code tools in the past, and why he's excited to be part of the pilot program for Dynamic Interactions, Salesforce's latest low-code tool that uses a simple point-and-click process to build interactive apps.

Texeï provides IT consulting services and training programs for companies using Salesforce products - like Sales, Service and Marketing Cloud - as well as other IoT-based cloud solutions. We work with customers to help them take advantage of Salesforce's features and services, including low-code, and to customize IT offerings to meet their specific business needs.

I use low-code tools every day to help customers with their implementation of Salesforce. It's possible to create apps using custom code, of course, but that takes extensive developer resources and time that we don't always have. Salesforce offers really powerful low-code tools that cover roughly 80% of our development needs, allowing us to move faster than our competition and adjust to our customer's needs at the drop of a hat.

The flexibility of Salesforce Platform allows us to utilize its low-code features to build apps quickly, decrease time to market, and meet our customers' business requirements. Plus, once the apps are shipped, they can easily be updated using clicks and pre-packaged code rather than drafting an entire new app from scratch.

A few years ago we began using Salesforce's Flow Builder, a low-code tool that allows us to guide users through processes by presenting specific screens or information based on their inputs. To be honest, we weren't totally sold at first. But after learning more about how it could be used, we were surprised by how powerful the feature was in helping us build, manage and run flows.

We used to build custom coded UIs from scratch, but now anyone within our organization, not just our developers, can use low-code flows to create UIs quickly and easily.

We joined the Dynamic Interactions pilot after a great experience piloting Dynamic Forms and Actions.

As soon as we got our hands on Dynamic Forms and Actions, we could tell instantly how powerful they were. Both helped us reduce the number of page layouts and record types needed, minimizing the maintenance and making the implementation of new features faster.

I'm looking forward to the same kind of ROI with Dynamic Interactions, given the time savings and flexibility it offers.

We envision Dynamic Interactions playing an important role in helping our clients get the most from Salesforce tools. As a consulting partner, Texeï often creates custom Lightning Web Components for our customers. Our goal is not only to solve their immediate business challenges, but for them to also have a component library they'll be able to reuse as often as they like in Lightning App Builder.

Historically, this has been a challenge since components were built for specific use cases. With Dynamic Interactions, we'll be able to pre-build interactive components like maps, lists and buttons that our customer's admins can wire together and reuse as many times as they wish.

We also plan to use Dynamic Interactions to help save us time in creating and completing new projects. The tool will help us make search components reusable when developing new apps and components, while also allowing access to different team member's records to better collaborate internally and save time from jumping back and forth from individual records in the same project.

