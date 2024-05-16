SALHIA REAL ESTATE CO.
Q1-2024
Results Presentation
Period Ended 31-March-24
CONTENT 16
Q1 - 2024
21
28
Performance Highlights
Local Investments
Foreign Investments
Financial Performance
Appendix3
Group Perfomance
KD 11.16 M
KD 8.18 M
KD 2.87 M
+ 14%
+ 31%
- 24%
Revenue
EBITDA
Net Profit
Performance
Highlights
Q1-2024
Business Highlights
- Decrease in Net Profit due to depreciation & Finance cost Increase
- Continued commitment to strategy execution.
- Efficiency in under development project execution.
- Commitment towards Salhia's Shareholders.
LOCAL INVESTMENT'S
LOCAL INVESTMENT
SALHIA
- Salhia Complex
- Sahab Tower
- Salhia Plaza
- JW Marriot Hotel
- Anwar Al Sabah Property
ARRAYA
- Arraya Commercial Centre
- Arraya Plaza
- Arraya Tower
- Marriot Courtyard Hotel
- Convention Hall
ASSIMA
- Assima Complex
- Assima Tower
- Marriot Executive Apartments (MEA)
Salhia International Entertainment Center (SIEC)
General Knowledge
S A L H I A
92,375
56,775
100%
98%
SQM
SQM
Built Up
Gross Leasable
Q1 -24 Office
Q1 -24 Store
Area
Area
Occupancy
Occupancy
Salhia Complex
- 1st luxury mall in Kuwait since 1978.
- 26,857 square meters of space for commercial offices.
- Home to several high-end brands, and one of the region's most opulent and sophisticated commercial complexes.
Sahab Tower
- 20 story tower connected to Salhia Complex.
- 100% full occupancy rate from both foreign and national businesses.
- Commercial spaces occupied by well known brands.
- Built Up Area SQM - 11,148 & Gross Leasable Area - 10,750
General Knowledge
JW
MARRIOT
33,323
181
2024
2
SQM
Built Up Area Number of
Expected
Number of
Rooms
Opening
Restaurants
JW Marriot
- JW Marriott is in the center of Kuwait City's business and financial district.
- Connected to Salhia Complex & near well-known retail centers.
- Targeted Opening late 2024
- Operated by Marriot International
