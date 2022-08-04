Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
  News
  Summary
    SMM   US79471V1052

SALIENT MIDSTREAM & MLP FUND

(SMM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
8.280 USD   +0.61%
Saba Capital Reaches Agreement Regarding Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

08/04/2022 | 08:38am EDT
Agreement Secures “Saba Special Distribution” Paid to All Shareholders

Saba Capital Management, L.P. and certain associated parties (collectively “Saba” or “we”) today announced that it has reached an agreement regarding Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE: SMM) (the “Fund”).

Under the terms of the agreement, Saba has agreed to support the Fund’s reorganization into a lower fee open-end mutual fund, Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund. In addition, the Fund’s investment advisor will make a payment of $300,000 to the Fund, to be paid out to all shareholders as a special “Saba Special Distribution”.

“Saba is excited to have reached this agreement through constructive engagement with the Fund’s board and its advisor,” said Paul Kazarian, Partner and Portfolio Manager at Saba. “As a result, shareholders who choose to exit the Fund will be able to do so at a premium to its net asset value because of the Saba Special Distribution. Shareholders who choose to stay in the open-end fund will benefit from the Saba Special Distribution as well as a 20% reduction in their management fee going forward.”

About Saba Capital

Saba Capital Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset management firm that seeks to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for a diverse group of institutional clients. The firm, which is a pioneer of credit relative value and capital structure trading, currently invests across four core strategies: Credit Relative Value, Tail Hedge, SPACs and Closed-End Funds. Founded in 2009 by Boaz Weinstein, Saba is privately held by its partnership and headquartered in New York City. Learn more at www.sabacapital.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Managers and Directors
Gregory Allen Reid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Dusenberry Assistant Treasurer
Paul Axtell Bachtold Chief Compliance Officer
Bernard A. Harris Independent Trustee
Jonathan Pitts Carroll Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALIENT MIDSTREAM & MLP FUND22.85%147
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-7.22%9 756
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.4.25%6 200
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-2.04%4 258
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED4.61%4 227
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-7.83%4 000