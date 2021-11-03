Ryan Diamond is Promoted to Vice President, Commercial Credit Manager at Salisbury Bank

November 3, 2021

Salisbury Bank is pleased to announce that Ryan Diamond has been promoted to Vice President, Commercial Credit Manager.

Ryan started with the Bank in June 2010 as a Seasonal Teller, and moved to the Commercial Credit Department in 2011. He became a Team Leader in April 2015, and in 2016 was made a Commercial Credit Manager. He was promoted to an Assistant Vice President in 2019.

Ryan has worked diligently in developing the team of Commercial Credit Analysts and building relationships with the Bank's lending and support departments. In addition to his management responsibilities, Ryan has been instrumental in the Bank's lending operations, including administrating a complex financial database and took part in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) initiative.

Salisbury Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut and presently operates full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, Sheffield, and South Egremont, Massachusetts; as well as Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, New Paltz, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank has been serving families and businesses for over 170 years and offers a full range of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and investment services.

