    SAL   US7952261094

SALISBURY BANCORP, INC.

(SAL)
Ryan Diamond is Promoted to Vice President, Commercial Credit Manager at Salisbury Bank

11/03/2021 | 10:45am EDT
Ryan Diamond is Promoted to Vice President, Commercial Credit Manager at Salisbury Bank

November 3, 2021

Salisbury Bank is pleased to announce that Ryan Diamond has been promoted to Vice President, Commercial Credit Manager.

Ryan started with the Bank in June 2010 as a Seasonal Teller, and moved to the Commercial Credit Department in 2011. He became a Team Leader in April 2015, and in 2016 was made a Commercial Credit Manager. He was promoted to an Assistant Vice President in 2019.

Ryan has worked diligently in developing the team of Commercial Credit Analysts and building relationships with the Bank's lending and support departments. In addition to his management responsibilities, Ryan has been instrumental in the Bank's lending operations, including administrating a complex financial database and took part in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) initiative.

Salisbury Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut and presently operates full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, Sheffield, and South Egremont, Massachusetts; as well as Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, New Paltz, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank has been serving families and businesses for over 170 years and offers a full range of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and investment services.

Disclaimer

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 14:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 41,1 M - -
Net income 2021 15,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,39x
Yield 2021 2,29%
Capitalization 149 M 149 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,62x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 184
Free-Float 91,1%
Managers and Directors
Richard J. Cantele President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Albero Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David B. Farrell Chairman
Holly J. Nelson Independent Director
Nancy F. Humphreys Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALISBURY BANCORP, INC.41.59%147
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.99%156 699
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.32.88%77 403
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.83%62 983
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.64%57 742
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-6.00%55 125