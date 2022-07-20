SALISBURY BANCORP : REPORTS RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2022; DECLARES 16 CENT DIVIDEND - Form 8-K 07/20/2022 | 01:34pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SALISBURY BANCORP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2022; DECLARES 16 CENT DIVIDEND · Second Quarter 2022 Net Income of $0.67 per Basic Common Share Adjusted to Reflect Two-For-One Forward Stock Split Effective on June 30, 2022 · Record Loan Growth of $81 million, or 7.6%, in Second Quarter 2022 [1] · Non-performing Assets were 0.28% of Total Assets at June 30, 2022 · Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Capital Ratios of 12.1% and 13.3%, Respectively Lakeville, Connecticut, July 20, 2022 /GlobeNewswire…..Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. ("Salisbury"), (NASDAQ Capital Market: "SAL"), the holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank"), announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net income available to common shareholders was $3.8 million, or $0.67 per basic common share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 (second quarter 2022), compared with $3.5 million, or $0.62 per basic common share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 (first quarter 2022), and $4.3 million, or $0.76 per basic common share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (second quarter 2021). All share and per share data for all periods presented in this release have been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one forward stock split, which was effective on June 30, 2022. Salisbury's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Cantele, Jr., stated, "In the second quarter we successfully executed certain aspects of our strategic plan. First, we reported strong earnings and record quarterly loan growth while maintaining our rigorous underwriting standards. Second, on June 30, 2022 we effected a two-for-one forward stock split of our common shares, which enhanced the liquidity and marketability of our common shares without diluting the holdings of our existing shareholders. As we head into the second half of 2022, our commercial loan pipeline remains robust and we are cautiously optimistic that the business environment will remain favorable despite the macro-economic headwinds of high inflation and rising interest rates. We remain diligently focused on executing our strategic plan and enhancing the Bank's profitability while continuing to provide outstanding customer service." Net Interest and Dividend Income Tax equivalent net interest income of $11.1 million for the second quarter 2022 increased $577 thousand, or 5.5%, versus first quarter 2022, and increased $1.3 million, or 13.6%, versus second quarter 2021. Tax equivalent interest income of $11.9 million for second quarter 2022 increased $622 thousand, or 5.5%, versus first quarter 2022 and increased $1.1 million, or 10.4%, from second quarter 2021. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities of $857 thousand for second quarter 2022 increased $45 thousand, or 5.5%, from first quarter 2022 and decreased $200 thousand, or 18.9%, from second quarter 2021. Interest expense for second quarter 2021 included approximately $180 thousand for interest and the amortization of issuance costs on subordinated debt, which Salisbury issued in 2015 and fully redeemed on May 28, 2021. Average earning assets of $1.4 billion for second quarter 2022 declined $19.3 million, or 1.4%, from first quarter 2022, and increased $20.3 million, or 1.5%, versus second quarter 2021. Average earning assets for second quarter 2022 included average PPP loan balances of $8.8 million, net of deferred fees, compared with $18.7 million and $80.4 million in first quarter 2022 and second quarter 2021, respectively. Average total interest bearing liabilities of $943 million for second quarter 2022 decreased $14.3 million, or 1.5%, from first quarter 2022 and decreased $15.6 million, or 1.6%, versus second quarter 2021. The tax equivalent net interest margin for second quarter 2022 was 3.15% compared with 2.95% for first quarter 2022 and 2.82% for second quarter 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the tax equivalent net interest margin for second quarter 2022 was 3.10% compared with 2.86% for first quarter 2022 and 2.76% for second quarter 2021. See SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Net Interest and Dividend Income on page 9 of this release for additional details. Non-Interest Income Non-interest income of $3.3 million for second quarter 2022 increased $203 thousand versus first quarter 2022 and increased $326 thousand versus second quarter 2021. Trust and Wealth Advisory fees of $1.3 million for second quarter 2022 increased slightly from first quarter 2022 and second quarter 2021. Assets under administration were $1.3 billion at June 30, 2022 compared with $1.1 billion at December 31, 2021 and $970.3 million at June 30, 2021. Discretionary assets under administration of $546.5 million at June 30, 2022 compared with $657.8 million at December 31, 2021 and $614.3 million at June 30, 2021. The decline from the comparative quarters primarily reflected lower market valuations. Non-discretionary assets under administration of $714.7 million at June 30, 2022 increased from $425.4 million at December 31, 2021 and increased from $356.0 million at June 30, 2021. The increase in non-discretionary assets from the comparative quarters primarily reflected a higher valuation of certain partnership assets for an existing client relationship. The trust and wealth business records only a nominal annual fee on this relationship. ____________________________ [1] Excludes loans granted under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") by the Small Business Administration. Service charges and fees of $1.7 million for second quarter 2022 increased $585 thousand versus first quarter 2022 and increased $349 thousand versus second quarter 2021. Second quarter 2022 and second quarter 2021 included non-recurring loan pre-payment fees of $425 thousand and $268 thousand, respectively. Deposit fees for second quarter 2022 also increased $126 thousand compared to the prior year second quarter. Net fees from mortgage banking activities decreased $278 thousand compared with first quarter 2022 and decreased $119 thousand from second quarter 2021 primarily due to a lower volume of sales of residential mortgage loans to the FHLB Boston. First quarter 2022 also included a pre-tax gain of $239 thousand on the sale of $3.8 million of commercial and residential loans. Non-interest income for second quarter 2022 included a non-recurring non-taxable gain of $89 thousand related to proceeds receivable from a bank-owned life insurance policy ("BOLI") due to the death of a former covered employee. Non-interest income for second quarter 2022 included a pre-tax loss of $45 thousand on the sale of available-for-sale securities ("AFS") compared with a pre-tax gain of $210 thousand in first quarter 2022. Non-Interest Expense Non-interest expense of $8.5 million for second quarter 2022 decreased $121 thousand versus first quarter 2022 and increased $446 thousand versus second quarter 2021. Non-interest expense for first quarter 2022 included two isolated instances of debit card and check cashing fraud-related losses aggregating $251 thousand. During second quarter 2022, Salisbury recovered approximately $50 thousand of this aggregate loss through an insurance claim. Compensation expense of $4.9 million for second quarter 2022 increased $189 thousand from first quarter 2022 and increased $186 thousand versus second quarter 2021. The increase in compensation expense from first quarter 2022 primarily reflected higher salary and benefits expense, partially offset by lower payroll taxes and higher deferred loan origination expense. The increase in compensation expense from second quarter 2021 primarily reflected higher salary expense, partially offset by lower benefits expense. Excluding compensation, other non-interest expenses for second quarter 2022 decreased $312 thousand from first quarter 2022 and increased $260 thousand from second quarter 2021. The decrease from the prior quarter primarily reflected the fraud losses reported in first quarter 2022 as well as lower utility costs and software maintenance expense in second quarter 2022, which were partially offset by higher Director fees and higher marketing expenses. The increase from second quarter 2021 primarily reflected higher professional fees, marketing expenses and FDIC insurance. The effective income tax rates for second quarter 2022, first quarter 2022 and second quarter 2021 were 15.3%, 18.6% and 21.2%, respectively. The tax provision for second quarter 2022 included a non-recurring credit of $63 thousand to adjust for an over statement of the Bank's 2021 tax liability to New York state. The lower tax rate in second quarter 2022 also reflected a higher mix of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and tax advantaged loans as well as the BOLI proceeds receivable noted above. Loans Gross loans receivable of $1.1 billion increased $70.3 million, or 6.5%, from first quarter 2022, and increased $104.4 million, or 10.0%, from second quarter 2021. Loan balances at June 30, 2022 were also reduced by the payoff of two commercial real estate loans during the quarter, which aggregated $11.2 million. Excluding PPP loans, gross loans receivable increased a record $81.1 million, or 7.6%, from first quarter 2022 and $163.4 million, or 16.6%, from second quarter 2021. Residential 5+ multifamily gross loans receivable at June 30, 2022 included a loan for $16.0 million, which was reported in the commercial real estate category in first quarter 2022 and second quarter 2021 while the project was under construction. The gross balance of this loan was $12.0 million at March 31, 2022 and $11.2 million at June 30, 2021, respectively. Approximately $2.0 million of residential loans were sold to FHLB Boston in second quarter 2022 compared with $5.5 million during first quarter 2022 and $7.1 million in second quarter 2021. The ratio of gross loans to deposits for second quarter 2022 was 87.3% compared with 83.6% for first quarter 2022 and 84.1% for second quarter 2021. Balances by loan type for the comparative periods were as follows: Loan Type Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 Residential Real Estate (1-4 Family) $ 444,698 $ 425,301 $ 391,165 Residential 5+ Multifamily 69,272 53,376 36,972 Commercial Real Estate 387,787 376,088 354,629 Commercial & Industrial ex PPP Loans 189,086 163,832 156,849 PPP Loans 2,894 13,666 61,908 Commercial & Industrial - Total 191,980 177,498 218,757 Farm Land 3,668 2,778 3,529 Vacant Land 15,397 14,710 13,006 Municipal 17,486 14,263 18,341 Consumer 18,155 14,356 9,543 Deferred Costs/(Fees) 1,018 761 (889 ) Gross Loans Receivable $ 1,149,461 $ 1,079,131 $ 1,045,053 Gross Loans Receivable ex PPP $ 1,146,567 $ 1,065,465 $ 983,145 Asset Quality Asset quality remained strong in second quarter 2022. Non-performing assets of $4.2 million, or 0.28% of total assets at June 30, 2022, were essentially unchanged from December 31, 2021, and decreased $1.3 million from $5.5 million, or 0.39% of total assets, at June 30, 2021. Non-performing assets at June 30, 2022 included a residential real estate loan of approximately $1.5 million on a property that has been listed for sale. There is a signed purchase and sale agreement on this property and the sale is expected to close in third quarter 2022. The amount of total impaired and potential problem loans decreased during the quarter to $13.9 million or 1.21% of gross loans receivable at June 30, 2022 compared to $32.8 million, or 3.04% of gross loans receivable at December 31, 2021 and $47.1 million, or 4.50% of gross loans receivable at June 30, 2021. The decrease in the balance from the comparative quarters primarily reflected management's upgrade of the internal risk rating on certain hospitality related loans, which were previously downgraded due to concerns over COVID-19. These businesses have demonstrated a return to pre-pandemic levels of activity and liquidity. Accruing loans receivable 30-to-89 days past due decreased $0.3 million during second quarter 2022 to $1.0 million, or 0.09% of gross loans receivable, from $1.3 million, or 0.12% of gross loans receivable at December 31, 2021, and decreased $0.4 million from $1.4 million, or 0.13% of gross loans receivable at June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses for second quarter 2022 was $13.7 million compared with $12.9 million for first quarter 2022 and $12.7 million for second quarter 2021.The provision expense was $1.1 million for second quarter 2022 compared with a provision expense of $363 thousand for first quarter 2022 and a net release of credit reserves of $1.1 million for the second quarter 2021. The provision expense for second quarter 2022 reflected the record quarterly loan growth and adjustments to qualitative factors due to the uncertain macro-economic environment. The provision expense for second quarter 2022 also reflected a release of credit reserves due to management's upgrade of the internal risk rating on certain loans related to the hospitality industry. Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) were $312 thousand for the second quarter 2022 compared with $410 thousand for first quarter 2022 and $103 thousand for the second quarter 2021. Net charge-offs for second quarter 2022 primarily related to a discrete commercial loan. Reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.20% for the second quarter 2022 versus 1.21% for the first quarter 2022 and 1.29% for the second quarter 2021. Similarly, reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 324% for the second quarter 2022 versus 467% for first quarter 2022 and 229% for second quarter 2021. Salisbury endeavors to work constructively to resolve its non-performing loan issues with customers. Substantially all non-performing loans are collateralized with real estate and the repayment of such loans is largely dependent on the return of such loans to performing status or the liquidation of the underlying real estate collateral. Deposits and Borrowings Deposits of $1.3 billion at June 30, 2022 decreased $19.7 million, or 1.5%, from December 31, 2021 and increased $73.2 million, or 5.9%, from June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2022, Salisbury had outstanding brokered deposits of $35.0 million compared with balances of $7.9 million at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Average total deposits for the second quarter 2022 were $1.3 billion compared with $1.3 billion for the first quarter 2022 and $1.3 billion for the second quarter 2021. Average total deposits for the second quarter 2022 included average brokered deposits of $18.0 million compared with $7.5 million for first quarter 2022 and $15.4 million for second quarter 2021. Salisbury did not have any outstanding advances from FHLBB at June 30, 2022 compared with $7.7 million and $10.2 million at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Salisbury's excess borrowing capacity at FHLBB was approximately $253 million at June 30, 2022. Capital Shareholders' equity decreased $2.8 million in second quarter to $127.3 million at June 30, 2022 as unrealized losses in the available-for-sale securities ("AFS") portfolio of $6.1 million and common stock dividends paid of $0.9 million were partially offset by net income of $3.8 million and other activity of $0.4 million. The unrealized losses in the AFS portfolio, which reflected the continued increase in market interest rates during second quarter 2022, reduced both book value and tangible book value at June 30, 2022. Book value per common share of $22.01 at June 30, 2022 decreased $0.55 from first quarter 2022 and decreased $1.00 from second quarter 2021. Tangible book value per common share of $19.57 at June 30, 2022 decreased $0.53 from first quarter 2022 and decreased $0.93 from second quarter 2021. The Bank's regulatory capital ratios remain in compliance with regulatory "well capitalized" requirements. At June 30, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 capital ratios were 10.04%, 13.28%, and 12.13%, respectively, compared with regulatory "well capitalized" minimums of 5.00%, 10.00%, and 6.5%, respectively. The unrealized losses in the AFS portfolio noted above do not affect the Bank's regulatory capital ratios. During second quarter 2022, Salisbury did not repurchase any of its outstanding common stock pursuant to its stock repurchase program established in March 2021. Dividend on Common Shares On July 20, 2022, the Board of Directors of Salisbury approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share that will be paid on August 26, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 12, 2022. Background Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, a Connecticut chartered commercial bank serving the communities of northwestern Connecticut and proximate communities in New York and Massachusetts, since 1848, through full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, South Egremont and Sheffield, Massachusetts; and Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, Newburgh, New Paltz, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank offers a broad spectrum of consumer and business banking products and services, as well as trust and wealth advisory services. For more information, please visit www.salisburybank.com. Forward-Looking Statements This news release may contain statements relating to Salisbury's and the Bank's future results that are considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of management as well as the assumptions and estimates made by management using information currently available to management. Since these statements reflect the views of management concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including among others: changes in market interest rates and general and regional economic conditions; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting principles; and the quality or composition of the loan and investment portfolios, technological changes and cybersecurity matters, and other factors that may be described in Salisbury's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K, which are available at the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov) and to which reference is hereby made. Forward-looking statements made by Salisbury in this news release speak only as of the date they are made. Events or other facts that could cause Salisbury's actual results to differ may arise from time to time and Salisbury cannot predict all such events and factors. Salisbury undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement unless as may be required by law. Investor presentation slides, which include a review of financial results and trends through the period ended June 30, 2022, are available in the Shareholder Relations section of Salisbury's website at salisburybank.com under About Us/Shareholder Relations/News & Market Information/Presentations.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 8,611 $ 6,404 Interest bearing demand deposits with other banks 62,856 168,931 Total cash and cash equivalents 71,467 175,335 Interest bearing Time Deposits with Financial Institutions 750 750 Securities Available-for-sale at fair value 203,110 202,396 Mutual funds at fair value 1,672 901 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock at cost 945 1,397 Loans held-for-sale - 2,684 Loans receivable, net (allowance for loan losses: $13,703 and $12,962) 1,135,758 1,066,750 Bank premises and equipment, net 22,710 22,625 Goodwill 13,815 13,815 Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization: $5,567 and $5,463) 314 418 Accrued interest receivable 6,123 6,260 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 28,063 27,738 Deferred taxes 6,460 2,588 Other assets 5,334 5,527 Total Assets $ 1,496,521 $ 1,529,184 LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Demand (non-interest bearing) $ 383,674 $ 416,073 Demand (interest bearing) 233,947 233,600 Money market 314,244 330,436 Savings and other 231,322 237,075 Certificates of deposit 153,352 119,009 Total deposits 1,316,539 1,336,193 Repurchase agreements 16,574 11,430 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances - 7,656 Subordinated debt 24,502 24,474 Note payable 149 170 Finance lease obligations 4,329 4,107 Accrued interest and other liabilities 7,125 8,554 Total Liabilities 1,369,218 1,392,584 Shareholders' Equity 1 Common stock - $0.10 per share par value Authorized: 10,000,000; Issued: 5,783,966 and 5,723,394 Outstanding: 5,783,966 and 5,723,394 289 286 Unearned compensation - restricted stock awards (1,512 ) (925 ) Paid-in capital 47,494 46,374 Retained earnings 95,568 89,995 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (14,536 ) 870 Total Shareholders' Equity 127,303 136,600 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,496,521 $ 1,529,184 1 The number of authorized, issued and outstanding shares has been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one forward stock split effective on June 30, 2022. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended Periods ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 10,576 $ 9,901 $ 20,740 $ 20,377 Interest on debt securities Taxable 859 488 1,583 912 Tax exempt 187 172 362 334 Other interest and dividends 107 61 164 95 Total interest and dividend income 11,729 10,622 22,849 21,718 Interest expense Deposits 577 567 1,055 1,121 Repurchase agreements 4 4 6 8 Finance lease 41 36 82 69 Note payable 2 3 5 6 Subordinated debt 233 415 466 534 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances - 32 55 65 Total interest expense 857 1,057 1,669 1,803 Net interest and dividend income 10,872 9,565 21,180 19,915 Provision (release) for loan losses 1,100 (1,075 ) 1,463 (917 ) Net interest and dividend income after provision (release) for loan losses 9,772 10,640 19,717 20,832 Non-interest income Trust and wealth advisory 1,293 1,254 2,533 2,399 Service charges and fees 1,723 1,374 2,861 2,325 Mortgage banking activities, net 77 196 432 804 (Losses) gains on mutual fund (30 ) 3 (72 ) (14 ) (Losses) gains on securities, net (45 ) (9 ) 165 (9 ) Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income 252 125 414 251 Other 27 28 57 57 Total non-interest income 3,297 2,971 6,390 5,813 Non-interest expense Salaries 3,657 3,403 7,135 6,304 Employee benefits 1,288 1,356 2,565 2,668 Premises and equipment 973 1,019 2,086 1,973 Information processing and services 702 628 1,387 1,193 Professional fees 821 644 1,609 1,355 Collections, OREO, and loan related 116 113 232 197 FDIC insurance 122 80 293 225 Marketing and community support 262 214 447 296 Amortization of intangibles 50 65 104 136 Other 541 564 1,328 1,000 Total non-interest expense 8,532 8,086 17,186 15,347 Income before income taxes 4,537 5,525 8,921 11,298 Income tax provision 692 1,172 1,507 2,419 Net income $ 3,845 $ 4,353 $ 7,414 $ 8,879 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,772 $ 4,287 $ 7,280 $ 8,749 Basic earnings per common share 1 $ 0.67 $ 0.76 $ 1.29 $ 1.56 Diluted earnings per common share 1 $ 0.66 $ 0.76 $ 1.28 $ 1.55 Common dividends per share 1 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.32 $ 0.30 1 Per share amounts for all periods have been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one forward stock split effective on June 30, 2022. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) At or for the quarters ended (in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios) Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Total assets $ 1,496,521 $ 1,465,082 $ 1,529,184 $ 1,476,849 $ 1,436,666 Loans receivable, net 1,135,758 1,066,216 1,066,750 1,057,451 1,032,345 Total securities 205,727 217,591 204,694 177,979 152,943 Deposits 1,316,539 1,290,474 1,336,193 1,289,628 1,243,369 FHLBB advances - 419 7,656 8,905 10,152 Shareholders' equity 127,303 130,066 136,600 133,533 131,709 Wealth assets under administration 1,261,244 1,049,240 1,083,152 973,198 970,306 Discretionary wealth assets under administration 546,506 625,346 657,789 608,228 614,312 Non-discretionary wealth assets under administration 714,738 423,894 425,363 364,970 355,994 Non-performing loans 4,229 2,765 4,199 5,001 5,539 Non-performing assets 4,229 2,765 4,199 5,001 5,539 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days 1,001 2,349 1,342 909 1,400 Net interest and dividend income 10,872 10,306 10,543 10,165 9,565 Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent(1) 11,061 10,484 10,735 10,345 9,739 Provision (release) expense for loan losses 1,100 363 (202 ) 400 (1,075 ) Non-interest income 3,297 3,094 2,847 2,840 2,971 Non-interest expense 8,532 8,653 8,471 8,284 8,086 Income before income taxes 4,537 4,384 5,121 4,321 5,525 Income tax provision 692 816 980 868 1,172 Net income 3,845 3,568 4,141 3,453 4,353 Net income allocated to common shareholders 3,772 3,508 4,076 3,400 4,287 Per share data (Data for all periods have been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one forward stock split effective on June 30, 2022.) Basic earnings per common share $ 0.67 $ 0.62 $ 0.72 $ 0.60 $ 0.76 Diluted earnings per common share 0.66 0.62 0.72 0.60 0.76 Dividends per common share 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.15 Book value per common share 22.01 22.56 23.87 23.33 23.01 Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP ⁽2⁾ 19.57 20.10 21.38 20.83 20.50 Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands) 5,784 5,765 5,723 5.723 5,723 Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate basic earnings per share (in thousands) 5,666 5,636 5,635 5,635 5,620 Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate diluted earnings per share (in thousands) 5,699 5,694 5,670 5,686 5,657 Profitability ratios Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 3.15 % 2.95 % 2.99 % 2.92 % 2.82 % Efficiency ratio (2) 59.49 63.38 61.91 61.63 63.07 Effective income tax rate 15.25 18.60 19.13 20.09 21.21 Return on average assets 1.06 0.97 1.10 0.93 1.21 Return on average common shareholders' equity 11.98 10.65 12.14 10.27 13.51 Credit quality ratios Non-performing loans to loans receivable, gross 0.37 % 0.26 % 0.39 % 0.47 % 0.53 % Accruing loans past due 30-89 days to loans receivable, gross 0.09 0.22 0.12 0.08 0.13 Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, gross 1.19 1.20 1.20 1.23 1.22 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 324.0 467.3 308.7 263.3 229.4 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.28 0.19 0.27 0.34 0.39 Capital ratios Common shareholders' equity to assets 8.51 % 8.88 % 8.93 % 9.04 % 9.17 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (2) 7.63 7.99 8.08 8.15 8.25 Tier 1 leverage capital (3) 10.04 9.66 9.42 9.31 9.33 Total risk-based capital (3) 13.28 13.98 14.08 14.20 14.67 Common equity tier 1 capital (3) 12.13 12.80 12.87 12.95 13.42 (1) Adjusted to reflect the U.S. federal statutory benefit on income derived from tax-exempt securities and loans. (2) Refer to schedule labeled "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(3) Represents the capital ratios of the Bank. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) At or for the quarters ended (in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios) Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Common Shareholders' Equity $ 127,303 $ 130,066 $ 136,600 $ 133,533 $ 131,709 Less: Goodwill (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) Less: Intangible assets (314 ) (364 ) (418 ) (476 ) (538 ) Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity $ 113,174 $ 115,887 $ 122,367 $ 119,242 $ 117,356 Total Assets $ 1,496,521 $ 1,465,082 $ 1,529,184 $ 1,476,849 $ 1,436,666 Less: Goodwill (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) Less: Intangible assets (314 ) (364 ) (418 ) (476 ) (538 ) Tangible Total Assets $ 1,482,392 $ 1,450,903 $ 1,514,951 $ 1,462,558 1,422,313 Common Shares outstanding (in thousands) 1 5,784 5,765 5,723 5,723 5,723 Book value per Common Share - GAAP 1 $ 22.01 $ 22.56 $ 23.87 $ 23.33 $ 23.01 Tangible book value per Common Share - Non-GAAP 1 19.57 20.10 21.38 20.83 20.50 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible total assets - Non-GAAP 7.63 % 7.99 % 8.08 % 8.15 % 8.25 % Consolidated: Non-interest expense $ 8,532 $ 8,653 $ 8,471 $ 8,284 $ 8,086 Less: Amortization of core deposit intangibles (50 ) (54 ) (57 ) (61 ) (65 ) Less: Write-down of fixed assets - - - (144 ) - Less: Fraud-related recovery (losses) 50 (251 ) - - - Adjusted non-interest expense $ 8,532 $ 8,348 $ 8,414 $ 8,079 $ 8,021 Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent $ 11,061 $ 10,484 $ 10,735 $ 10,345 $ 9,739 Non-interest income 3,297 3,094 2,847 2,840 2,971 Losses (gains) on securities 75 (168 ) 9 (3 ) 6 Gains on sale of fixed assets - - - (73 ) - BOLI proceeds receivable (89 ) - - - - Gains on sale of loans - (239 ) - - - Adjusted revenue $ 14,344 $ 13,171 $ 13,591 $ 13,109 $ 12,716 Efficiency Ratio - Non-GAAP 2 59.49 % 63.38 % 61.91 % 61.63 % 63.07 % 1 Data for all periods have been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one forward stock split effective on June 30, 2022. 2 Excluding revenue and expenses associated with trust & wealth advisory, the efficiency ratios would be: Q2 2022: 57.21%; Q1 2022: 61.83%; Q4 2021: 60.62%; Q3 2021: 60.70%; Q2 2021: 61.59%.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Net Interest and Dividend Income (unaudited) At or for the quarters ended Average Balance Income / Expense Average Yield / Rate (dollars in thousands) Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 Loans (a)(d) $ 1,112,120 $ 1,079,610 $ 1,052,381 $ 10,693 $ 10,277 $ 10,015 3.81 % 3.79 % 3.78 % Securities (c)(d) 225,458 208,140 138,164 1,117 962 720 1.98 1.85 2.08 FHLBB stock 1,221 1,434 1,830 10 7 11 3.20 2.05 2.41 Short term funds (b) 54,553 123,454 180,716 98 50 50 0.73 0.16 0.11 Total interest-earning assets 1,393,352 1,412,638 1,373,091 11,918 11,296 10,796 3.40 3.19 3.13 Other assets 61,790 74,795 70,447 Total assets $ 1,455,142 $ 1,487,433 $ 1,443,538 Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 229,625 $ 232,464 $ 227,623 108 99 117 0.19 0.17 0.21 Money market accounts 299,870 321,198 315,665 156 126 138 0.21 0.16 0.18 Savings and other 236,728 233,092 212,253 97 64 59 0.16 0.11 0.11 Certificates of deposit 137,034 131,059 147,103 216 189 252 0.63 0.59 0.69 Total interest-bearing deposits 903,257 917,813 902,644 577 478 566 0.26 0.21 0.25 Repurchase agreements 10,216 7,146 12,010 4 3 4 0.15 0.14 0.15 Finance lease 5,283 5,097 2,751 41 41 36 3.09 3.23 5.26 Note payable 153 163 192 2 2 3 6.13 6.12 6.09 Subordinated debt (f) 24,494 24,480 30,789 233 233 415 3.80 3.81 5.39 FHLBB advances - 2,974 10,576 - 55 33 - 7.46 1.21 Total interest-bearing liabilities 943,403 957,673 958,962 857 812 1,057 0.36 0.34 0.44 Demand deposits 376,694 386,884 348,561 Other liabilities 6,258 7,036 6,786 Shareholders' equity 128,787 135,840 129,229 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 1,455,142 $ 1,487,433 $ 1,443,538 Net interest income $ 11,061 $ 10,484 $ 9,739 Spread on interest-bearing funds 3.03 2.84 2.69 Net interest margin (e) 3.15 2.95 2.82 (a) Includes non-accrual loans. (b) Includes interest-bearing deposits in other banks and federal funds sold. (c) Average balances of securities are based on amortized cost. (d) Includes tax exempt income benefit of $0.2 million, $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, for Q2 2022, Q1 2022 and Q1 2021 on tax-exempt securities and loans whose income and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. The income benefit reflected the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% for 2022 and 2021. (e) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (f) Net of issuance costs. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Net Interest and Dividend Income (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, Average Balance Income / Expense Average Yield / Rate (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loans (a)(d) $ 1,095,955 $ 1,052,020 $ 20,971 $ 20,605 3.80 % 3.90 % Securities (c)(d) 216,847 120,710 2,079 1,360 1.92 2.25 FHLBB stock 1,327 1,889 17 20 2.58 2.13 Short term funds (b) 88,813 141,278 146 76 0.33 0.11 Total earning assets 1,402,942 1,315,897 23,213 22,061 3.29 3.34 Other assets 68,256 70,848 Total assets $ 1,471,198 $ 1,386,745 Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 231,037 $ 223,049 207 223 0.18 0.20 Money market accounts 310,475 302,290 283 267 0.18 0.18 Savings and other 234,920 204,930 160 115 0.14 0.11 Certificates of deposit 134,063 138,402 405 516 0.61 0.75 Total interest-bearing deposits 910,495 868,671 1,055 1,121 0.23 0.26 Repurchase agreements 8,689 10,241 6 8 0.15 0.15 Finance lease 5,190 2,787 82 69 3.16 4.93 Note payable 158 196 5 6 6.13 6.14 Subordinated Debt (f) 24,488 20,529 466 534 3.81 5.20 FHLBB advances 1,479 11,197 55 65 7.46 1.17 Total interest-bearing liabilities 950,499 913,621 1,669 1,803 0.35 0.40 Demand deposits 381,731 338,486 Other liabilities 6,675 6,851 Shareholders' equity 132,293 127,787 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 1,471,198 $ 1,386,745 Net interest income $ 21,544 $ 20,258 Spread on interest-bearing funds 2.94 2.95 Net interest margin (e) 3.05 3.06 (a) Includes non-accrual loans. (b) Includes interest-bearing deposits in other banks and federal funds sold. (c) Average balances of securities are based on historical cost. (d) Includes tax exempt income benefit of $0.4 million and $0.2 million, respectively for 2022 and 2021 on tax-exempt securities and loans whose income and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. The income benefit reflected the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% for 2022 and 2021. (e) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (f) Net of issuance costs. Attachments Original Link

