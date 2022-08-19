Salisbury Bancorp : Eight hot landscaping trends

August 19, 2022

There are many reasons for changing up your home's landscaping. It can enhance property value, cut down on outdoor chores, create new places for gathering and entertaining, provide food - maybe even provoke a little friendly neighborhood rivalry. We scouted out what's trending in the landscaping-scape and came up with a list of popular ways to enhance your outdoor experience.

Don't just cut the lawn - cut back on it. Less lawn means fewer hours spent mowing, fertilizing and maintaining, and requires less water and chemicals. Look up. Vertical gardening maximizes space in small yards. Choose a wall, build a frame, fill the pockets with soil and tuck in the plants. Voila, instant garden! Go Native. Sustainability is hot: 67.2 million households purchased at least one plant to benefit pollinators or birds in 2020. Replacing or supplementing your garden with native plants helps to attract pollinators and support local wildlife including birds, bees, and butterflies. Some people are also beginning to leave selected garden elements untouched; volunteer plants and trees as well as leaf litter provide food or shelter for local species. Xeriscape to beat climate change. Xeriscaping is the practice of designing landscapes to reduce or eliminate water consumption. Granted, we don't live in the desert, but who wouldn't like to be freed from sprinklers and hoses? Besides, it's good for the planet. Plant your next meal. During the pandemic more and more folks dug into the gratification of growing their own food. Many types of edible plants - think herbs, cabbages, purple-blooming beans - can be as attractive as traditional flowers. And nothing tastes better than a freshly picked tomato from your own back yard. Raised beds make gardening easier, and generally cut down on weeding and watering. Create outdoor 'rooms' for entertaining, relaxing, or enjoying nature. In the last few years, most of us spent a lot of time at home. Why not expand your options by creating oases around your deck, patio and/or front porch? Potted plants have never been hotter - and you can also bring your favorites inside to brighten your winter. Outdoor kitchens, pavilions, fireplaces or pits, and pergolas are all very much on-trend. Take it easy - and keep it simple. According to Forbes Magazine, streamlined, low-maintenance landscaping is a hot trend for 2022. Plant flower boxes instead of breaking ground for beds, encourage vines for privacy, replace time-intensive lawns with paved or gravel seating areas or pathways - the opportunities for pared-down gardening are endless. The bonus: less maintenance and more time to enjoy your surroundings. Make Summer Last. Infrared heat lamps, fireplaces and firepits, and motorized shades can be used to heat and shelter porches, decks, patios and other plein-air living spaces, extending your outdoor season.

