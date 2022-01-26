Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Full Year 2021 Results and Increases Dividend 01/26/2022 | 11:55am EST Send by mail :

Quarterly Cash Dividend Increases 3.2% to $0.32 Per Common Share in First Quarter 2022

Non-performing Assets Improved to 0.27% of Total Assets from 0.44% at December 31, 2020

Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios of 12.87% and 14.08%, Respectively

Book Value and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share Increased 9% and 10%, Respectively in 2021

LAKEVILLE, Conn., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”), (NASDAQ Capital Market: “SAL”), the holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the “Bank”), announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. The record results for 2021 reflected an increase in income available to common shareholders to $16.2 million, or $5.77 per basic common share, compared with $11.8 million, or $4.21 per basic common share in 2020. Net income available to common shareholders was $4.1 million, or $1.45 per basic common share, for Salisbury’s fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 (fourth quarter 2021), compared with $3.4 million, or $1.21 per basic common share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 (third quarter 2021), and $2.8 million, or $0.99 per basic common share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 (fourth quarter 2020). Net income for full year 2021 included a pre-tax release of credit reserves of $0.7 million compared with a provision expense of $5.0 million in full year 2020. Salisbury’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Cantele, Jr., stated, “although COVID-19 challenged us again in 2021, we reported record earnings for the third year in a row and our credit metrics continue to improve due to the dedication and hard work of our employees. In 2021, we also processed nearly $50 million of additional loan applications under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), bringing the total loan volume since the inception of this program to almost $150 million. As we enter the new year, we are cautiously optimistic that the business environment will remain favorable and we are focused on driving disciplined growth across our markets. In January 2022, we hired a third commercial lender as an integral part of this strategy and we also relocated our Poughkeepsie, New York branch to a more accessible location. Salisbury Bank is well-positioned to meet the needs of our customers, and our employees remain committed to providing outstanding customer service.” Net Interest and Dividend Income Tax equivalent net interest income of $10.7 million for the fourth quarter 2021 increased $0.4 million, or 3.8%, versus third quarter 2021, and increased $0.7 million, or 7.4% compared with fourth quarter 2020. Tax equivalent interest income of $11.5 million for fourth quarter 2021 increased $0.4 million, or 3.2%, versus third quarter 2021 and increased $0.6 million, or 5.5% from fourth quarter 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities of $0.8 million for fourth quarter 2021 was essentially unchanged from third quarter 2021 and declined $0.1 million, or 15.1% from fourth quarter 2020. The decrease in interest expense compared with fourth quarter 2020 primarily reflected lower deposit costs. Average earning assets of $1.4 billion for fourth quarter 2021 increased $15.7 million, or 1.1%, from third quarter 2021, and increased $170.2 million, or 13.6%, versus fourth quarter 2020. The growth in average earning assets from fourth quarter 2020 primarily reflected higher average short-term fund balances due to deposit growth, higher average balances in the available-for-sale portfolio and higher average loan balances. Average earning assets for fourth quarter 2021 included average PPP loan balances of $32.0 million, net of deferred fees, compared with $51.8 million in third quarter 2021 and $93.4 million in fourth quarter 2020. Average total interest bearing liabilities of $1.0 billion for fourth quarter 2021 increased $3.2 million, or 0.3%, from third quarter 2021. Average total interest bearing liabilities for fourth quarter 2021 increased $87.0 million, or 10.1%, versus fourth quarter 2020 primarily due to higher average deposit and subordinated debt balances, which were partially offset by lower average Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston (FHLBB) borrowings. The tax equivalent net interest margin for fourth quarter 2021 was 2.99% compared with 2.92% for third quarter 2021 and 3.17% for fourth quarter 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the tax equivalent net interest margin for fourth quarter 2021 was 2.87% compared with 2.78% for third quarter 2021 and 3.13% for fourth quarter 2020. See SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income on page 9 on this release for additional details. Non-Interest Income Non-interest income of $2.8 million for fourth quarter 2021 was essentially unchanged from third quarter 2021 and increased $371 thousand versus fourth quarter 2020. Trust and Wealth Advisory fees of $1.3 million for fourth quarter 2021 were consistent with third quarter 2021 and increased $220 thousand versus fourth quarter 2020. The increase from fourth quarter 2020 primarily reflected higher asset-based fees. Assets under administration were $1.1 billion at December 31, 2021 compared with $973.2 million at September 30, 2021 and $944.3 million at December 31, 2020. Discretionary assets under administration of $657.8 million in fourth quarter 2021 increased from $608.2 million in third quarter 2021 and $555.0 million in fourth quarter 2020 primarily due to higher market valuations. Non-discretionary assets under administration of $425.4 million in fourth quarter 2021 increased from $365.0 million in third quarter 2021 and increased from $389.4 million in fourth quarter 2020 primarily due to the higher valuation of certain partnership assets for an existing non-discretionary client relationship for which the wealth management business records only a nominal annual fee. Service charges and fees of $1.3 million for fourth quarter 2021 increased $75 thousand versus third quarter 2021 and increased $428 thousand versus fourth quarter 2020. The increase from third quarter 2021 primarily reflected higher loan prepayment fees whereas the increase from fourth quarter 2020 primarily reflected higher deposit fees. Salisbury waived approximately $200 thousand in deposit fees in fourth quarter 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Income from mortgage sales and servicing decreased slightly versus third quarter 2021 and decreased $351 thousand versus fourth quarter 2020. The decline from fourth quarter 2020 reflected the lower volume of residential mortgage loans sold to the FHLBB. Non-interest income for the fourth quarter 2021 included BOLI income of $170 thousand compared with income of $135 thousand in third quarter 2021 and $110 thousand in fourth quarter 2020. Non-Interest Expense Non-interest expense of $8.5 million for fourth quarter 2021 increased $187 thousand versus third quarter 2021 and increased $417 thousand versus fourth quarter 2020. Compensation expense of $4.8 million for fourth quarter 2021 increased $103 thousand from third quarter 2021 and similarly increased slightly versus fourth quarter 2020. The increase from the comparative periods primarily reflected higher salary expense and higher production and incentive accruals, partly offset by lower benefits costs. Excluding compensation, other non-interest expenses for fourth quarter 2021 increased $84 thousand from third quarter 2021 and increased $373 thousand from fourth quarter 2020. The increase from third quarter 2021 primarily reflected higher Director fees, higher marketing expense and higher FDIC insurance costs, partially offset by a pre-tax loss of $144 thousand recorded in third quarter 2021 on the sale of the building housing the Bank’s branch in Poughkeepsie, New York. In January 2022, Salisbury completed this sale and relocated the branch to leased space nearby. The increase in expenses from fourth quarter 2020 primarily reflected higher marketing costs associated with Salisbury’s web site redesign and branding initiatives as well as increased data processing costs, and higher Directors fees. The effective income tax rates for fourth quarter 2021, third quarter 2021 and fourth quarter 2020 were 19.1%, 20.1% and 17.5%, respectively. The higher tax rate in 2021 primarily reflected a lower mix of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds, tax advantaged loans and bank-owned life insurance on a comparatively higher level of pre-tax income. Full Year Results 2021 net income available to common shareholders was $16.2 million, or $5.77 per basic common share, compared with $11.8 million, or $4.21 per basic common share for 2020. Results for 2021 included a net release of credit reserves of $0.7 million compared with a provision of $5.0 million for 2020. Tax equivalent net interest income of $41.3 million for 2021 increased $2.5 million, or 6.4%, from $38.8 million in 2020. Tax equivalent interest income of $44.8 million for 2021 increased $0.7 million, or 1.5%, from $44.1 million in 2020. In 2021 Salisbury recorded PPP interest income and net fee income of $0.7 million and $2.9 million, respectively, compared with $0.7 million and $1.4 million, respectively, in 2020. This increase in net PPP fee income was mostly offset by lower interest income on loans due to declining interest rates. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities of $3.4 million for 2021 decreased $1.8 million, or 34.8%, from $5.3 million in 2020. The decrease primarily reflected lower deposit interest expense and lower interest expense on FHLBB advances, partially offset by higher interest expense on subordinated debt. Salisbury issued $25 million of subordinated debt in March 2021 and subsequently fully redeemed the outstanding $10 million of subordinated debt issued in 2015. Average earning assets of $1.4 billion increased $186.5 million, or 15.8%, from $1.2 billion in 2020 and average total interest bearing liabilities of $932.5 million increased $111.4 million, or 13.6%, from $821.1 million in 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margin for 2021 was 3.01% compared with 3.28% for 2020. Excluding PPP, the tax equivalent net interest margin for 2021 was 2.87% compared with 3.28% for 2020. Non-interest income of $11.5 million for 2021 increased $1.2 million from $10.3 million in 2020. The increase primarily reflected higher trust and wealth fees, higher deposit and interchange fees, partially offset by lower gains on the sale and servicing of mortgage loans and a non-recurring BOLI gain of $601 thousand recorded in 2020. Salisbury waived approximately $754 thousand of deposit and transaction fees in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Salisbury sold $34.6 million of mortgage loans in 2021 compared with sales of $59.8 million in 2020. Non-interest expense of $32.1 million for 2021 increased $3.1 million versus $29.0 million in 2020. The increase primarily reflected higher compensation, data processing and marketing costs. Non-interest expenses for 2021 also included a pre-tax loss of $144 thousand on the pending sale of the Poughkeepsie, New York building. The effective tax rate for 2021 was 20.6% compared with 17.0% for 2020. The higher tax rate in 2021 reflected a lower mix of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds, tax advantaged loans and bank-owned life insurance on a comparatively higher level of pre-tax income. In addition, the tax rate for 2020 reflected $601 thousand of non-taxable BOLI proceeds received in that period. Loans Gross loans receivable of $1.1 billion at December 31, 2021 increased $9.0 million, or 0.8%, from third quarter 2021 and $38.2 million, or 3.7%, from fourth quarter 2020. Excluding PPP loans, gross loans receivable increased $24.1 million, or 2.3%, from third quarter 2021 and $99.3 million, or 10.4%, from fourth quarter 2020 reflecting strong growth in both the residential and commercial portfolios. The increase in residential real estate balances during fourth quarter 2021 reflected continued strong origination volume and low sales volume to FHLBB. Approximately $4.2 million of residential loans were sold to FHLB Boston in fourth quarter 2021 compared with $1.8 million during third quarter 2021 and $14.6 million in fourth quarter 2020. Commercial real estate loan balances at December 31, 2021 were reduced by approximately $10.2 million due to the pay-off of two hotel loans during fourth quarter 2021. The ratio of gross loans to deposits for fourth quarter 2021 was 80.8% compared with 83.0% for third quarter 2021 and 92.2% for fourth quarter 2020. Balances by loan type for the comparative periods were as follows: Loan Type Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2020 Residential Real Estate $ 468,464 $ 454,468 $ 425,677 Commercial Real Estate 369,761 361,965 342,563 Commercial & Industrial ex PPP Loans 169,543 167,528 140,516 PPP Loans 25,589 40,652 86,632 Commercial & Industrial – Total 195,132 208,180 227,148 Farm Land 2,807 3,409 3,198 Vacant Land 14,182 13,698 14,079 Municipal 16,534 18,061 21,512 Consumer 12,547 11,152 7,687 Deferred Costs/(Fees) 285 (314 ) (372 ) Gross Loans Receivable $ 1,079,712 $ 1,070,619 $ 1,041,492 Gross Loans Receivable ex PPP $ 1,054,123 $ 1,029,967 $ 954,860 Asset Quality Non-performing assets decreased $0.8 million during fourth quarter 2021 to $4.2 million, or 0.27% of total assets at December 31, 2021, from $5.0 million, or 0.34% of total assets at September 30, 2021, and decreased $1.4 million from $5.6 million, or 0.44% of total assets, at December 31, 2020. The amount of total impaired and potential problem loans was $32.8 million, or 3.04% of gross loans receivable, at December 31, 2021 compared with $30.1 million, or 2.89% of gross loans receivable, at December 31, 2020. The increase from year-end 2020 primarily reflected the reduction of internal risk ratings on loans to certain borrowers in the hospitality and entertainment and recreation industries due to COVID-19. Accruing loans receivable 30-to-89 days past due increased $0.4 million during fourth quarter 2021 to $1.3 million, or 0.12% of gross loans receivable, from $909 thousand, or 0.08% of gross loans receivable at September 30, 2021, and decreased $5.5 million from $6.9 million, or 0.66% of gross loans receivable at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses for fourth quarter 2021 was $13.0 million compared with $13.2 million for third quarter 2021 and $13.8 million for fourth quarter 2020. The fourth quarter 2021 included a net reserve release of $0.2 million compared with a provision expense of $0.4 million in third quarter 2021 and a provision expense of $0.8 million in the fourth quarter 2020. The net release of credit reserves in fourth quarter 2021 primarily reflected the transfer of the remaining loans in the discrete COVID-19 pool, which carries a higher level of reserves, back to their pre-pandemic loan pool because the borrowers were paying as agreed and the underlying businesses were substantially operating at pre-pandemic levels. The pay-off of certain commercial loans and internal risk rating upgrades in fourth quarter 2021 also contributed to the release of credit reserves, which was substantially offset by loan growth and changes to qualitative factors due to continued uncertainty over COVID-19 and other macro-economic trends. Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) were $3 thousand for the fourth quarter 2021, ($60) thousand for third quarter 2021 and $87 thousand for the fourth quarter 2020. Reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.23% for the fourth quarter 2021, versus 1.28% for third quarter 2021 and 1.44% for fourth quarter 2020. Similarly, reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 309% for the fourth quarter 2021, versus 263% for third quarter 2021 and 244% for fourth quarter 2020. Salisbury endeavors to work constructively to resolve non-performing loan issues with customers. Substantially all non-performing loans are collateralized with real estate and the repayment of such loans is largely dependent on the return of such loans to performing status or the liquidation of the underlying real estate collateral. Deposits and Borrowings Deposits of $1.3 billion at December 30, 2021 increased $46.6 million, or 3.6%, from September 30, 2021 and increased $207.1 million, or 18.3%, from December 31, 2020. Deposits at December 31, 2021 included brokered deposits of $7.9 million compared with $7.9 million at September 30, 2021 and $18.0 million at December 31, 2020. Average total deposits for the fourth quarter 2021 were $1.3 billion compared with $1.3 billion for the third quarter 2021 and $1.1 billion for the fourth quarter 2020. Advances from FHLBB were $7.7 million at December 31, 2021 compared with $8.9 million and $12.6 million at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Salisbury’s excess borrowing capacity at FHLBB was approximately $251 million at December 31, 2021. Capital Shareholders’ equity increased $3.0 million in the fourth quarter to $136.6 million at December 31, 2021 as net income of $4.1 million and restricted stock activity of $0.2 million were partly offset by common stock dividends paid of $0.9 million and unrealized losses in the available-for-sale securities portfolio of $0.4 million. Book value per common share increased $1.07 during the fourth quarter 2021 to $47.73 per share and increased $3.85 from the fourth quarter 2020. Tangible book value per common share increased $1.09 during fourth quarter 2021 to $42.76 and increased $3.98 from fourth quarter 2020. The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios remain in compliance with regulatory “well capitalized” requirements. At December 31, 2021, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 capital ratios were 9.42%, 14.08%, and 12.87%, respectively, compared with regulatory “well capitalized” minimums of 5.00%, 10.00%, and 6.5%, respectively. During fourth quarter 2021, Salisbury did not repurchase any of its outstanding common stock pursuant to its stock repurchase plan adopted in March 2021, which authorizes Salisbury to repurchase Salisbury’s common stock in amounts up to an aggregate of five percent (5%) of the outstanding shares of Salisbury’s common stock from time to time over a period of twelve (12) months. Dividend on Common Shares The Board of Directors of Salisbury approved a $0.01 increase in the quarterly dividend at its January 26, 2022 meeting. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per common share will be paid on February 25, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 11, 2022. Background Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, a Connecticut chartered commercial bank serving the communities of northwestern Connecticut and proximate communities in New York and Massachusetts, since 1848, through full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, South Egremont and Sheffield, Massachusetts; and Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, Newburgh, New Paltz, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank offers a broad spectrum of consumer and business banking products and services, as well as trust and wealth advisory services. Forward-Looking Statements This news release may contain statements relating to Salisbury’s and the Bank’s future results that are considered “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of management as well as the assumptions and estimates made by management using information currently available to management. Since these statements reflect the views of management concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including among others: changes in market interest rates and general and regional economic conditions; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting principles; and the quality or composition of the loan and investment portfolios, technological changes and cybersecurity matters, and other factors that may be described in Salisbury’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K, which are available at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov) and to which reference is hereby made. Forward-looking statements made by Salisbury in this news release speak only as of the date they are made. Events or other facts that could cause Salisbury’s actual results to differ may arise from time to time and Salisbury cannot predict all such events and factors. Salisbury undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement unless as may be required by law. Investor presentation slides, which include a review of financial results and trends through the period ended December 31, 2021, are available in the Shareholder Relations section of Salisbury’s website at salisburybank.com under Shareholder Relations/News & Market Information/Presentations. Salisbury Contact: Richard J. Cantele, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer

860-435-9801 or rcantele@salisburybank.com

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2021

(unaudited) December 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 6,404 $ 10,599 Interest bearing demand deposits with other banks 168,931 82,563 Total cash and cash equivalents 175,335 93,162 Interest bearing Time Deposits with Financial Institutions 750 750 Securities Available-for-sale at fair value 202,396 98,411 CRA mutual fund at fair value 901 917 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock at cost 1,397 1,713 Loans held-for-sale 2,684 2,735 Loans receivable, net (allowance for loan losses: $12,962 and $13,754) 1,066,750 1,027,738 Bank premises and equipment, net 22,625 20,355 Goodwill 13,815 13,815 Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization: $5,462 and $5,207) 418 674 Accrued interest receivable 6,260 6,373 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 27,738 21,182 Deferred taxes 2,713 2,412 Other assets 5,402 3,423 Total Assets $ 1,529,184 $ 1,293,660 LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Demand (non-interest bearing) $ 416,073 $ 310,769 Demand (interest bearing) 233,600 218,869 Money market 330,436 278,146 Savings and other 237,075 189,776 Certificates of deposit 119,009 131,514 Total deposits 1,336,193 1,129,074 Repurchase agreements 11,430 7,116 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 7,656 12,639 Subordinated debt 24,474 9,883 Note payable 170 208 Finance lease obligations 4,107 1,673 Accrued interest and other liabilities 8,554 8,315 Total Liabilities 1,392,584 1,168,908 Shareholders' Equity Common stock - $0.10 per share par value Authorized: 5,000,000; Issued: 2,861,697 and 2,843,292 Outstanding: 2,861,697 and 2,843,292 286 284 Unearned compensation – restricted stock awards (925 ) (774 ) Paid-in capital 46,374 45,264 Retained earnings 89,995 76,974 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 870 3,004 Total Shareholders' Equity 136,600 124,752 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,529,184 $ 1,293,660

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended Periods ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 10,438 $ 10,135 $ 41,080 $ 40,796 Interest on debt securities Taxable 651 411 2,048 1,671 Tax exempt 191 159 697 672 Other interest and dividends 73 65 247 295 Total interest and dividend income 11,353 10,770 44,072 43,434 Interest expense Deposits 509 629 2,160 3,890 Repurchase agreements 3 3 16 20 Finance lease 34 35 136 141 Note payable 3 3 11 14 Subordinated debt 233 150 1,000 618 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 28 133 125 605 Total interest expense 810 953 3,448 5,288 Net interest and dividend income 10,543 9,817 40,624 38,146 (Release) provision for loan losses (202 ) 840 (720 ) 5,038 Net interest and dividend income after provision (release) for loan losses 10,745 8,977 41,344 33,108 Non-interest income Trust and wealth advisory 1,286 1,066 4,970 4,194 Service charges and fees 1,286 858 4,822 3,072 Mortgage banking activities, net 88 439 1,000 1,622 (Losses) gains on CRA mutual fund (9 ) (3 ) (26 ) 19 (Losses) gains on securities, net - (21 ) (2 ) 196 Bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income 170 110 556 495 Gain on bank-owned life insurance - - - 601 Gain on sale of assets - - 73 - Other 26 27 107 125 Total non-interest income 2,847 2,476 11,500 10,323 Non-interest expense Salaries 3,753 3,453 13,417 11,828 Employee benefits 1,033 1,289 5,023 4,533 Premises and equipment 1,080 1,122 4,114 4,019 Write-down of assets - - 144 - Data processing 617 544 2,441 2,211 Professional fees 688 721 2,779 2,741 Collections, OREO, and loan related 138 111 455 323 FDIC insurance 171 135 541 466 Marketing and community support 328 154 881 573 Amortization of intangibles 57 74 255 321 Other 606 451 2,054 2,023 Total non-interest expense 8,471 8,054 32,104 29,038 Income before income taxes 5,121 3,399 20,740 14,393 Income tax provision 980 596 4,267 2,453 Net income $ 4,141 $ 2,803 $ 16,473 $ 11,940 Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,076 $ 2,764 $ 16,225 $ 11,775 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.45 $ 0.99 $ 5.77 $ 4.21 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.43 $ 0.98 $ 5.72 $ 4.20 Common dividends per share $ 0.31 $ 0.29 $ 1.21 $ 1.16

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) At or for the quarters ended (in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios) Q4 2021 Q3 2021

Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Total assets $ 1,529,184 $ 1,476,849 $ 1,436,666 $ 1,403,129 $ 1,293,660 Loans receivable, net 1,066,750 1,057,451 1,032,345 1,041,185 1,027,738 Total securities 204,694 177,979 152,943 129,960 101,041 Deposits 1,336,193 1,289,628 1,243,369 1,211,171 1,129,074 FHLBB advances 7,656 8,905 10,152 11,396 12,639 Shareholders’ equity 136,600 133,533 131,709 127,242 124,752 Wealth assets under administration 1,083,152 973,198 970,306 902,141 944,349 Discretionary wealth assets under administration 657,789 608,228 614,312 578,199 554,997 Non-discretionary wealth assets under administration 425,363 364,970 355,994 323,942 389,352 Non-performing loans 4,199 5,001 5,539 5,706 5,648 Non-performing assets 4,199 5,001 5,539 5,706 5,648 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days 1,342 909 1,400 2,374 6,850 Net interest and dividend income 10,543 10,165 9,565 10,350 9,817 Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent(1) 10,735 10,345 9,739 10,520 9,993 (Release) provision expense for loan losses (202 ) 400 (1,075 ) 158 840 Non-interest income 2,847 2,840 2,971 2,841 2,476 Non-interest expense 8,471 8,284 8,086 7,259 8,054 Income before income taxes 5,121 4,321 5,525 5,774 3,399 Income tax provision 980 868 1,172 1,248 596 Net income 4,141 3,453 4,353 4,526 2,803 Net income allocated to common shareholders 4,076 3,400 4,287 4,462 2,764 Per share data Basic earnings per common share $ 1.45 $ 1.21 $ 1.53 $ 1.59 $ 0.99 Diluted earnings per common share 1.43 1.20 1.52 1.59 0.98 Dividends per common share 0.31 0.31 0.30 0.29 0.29 Book value per common share 47.73 46.66 46.02 44.72 43.88 Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP ⁽2⁾ 42.76 41.67 41.01 39.65 38.78 Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands) 2,862 2,862 2,862 2,845 2,843 Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate basic earnings per share (in thousands) 2,817 2,817 2,810 2,804 2,803 Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate diluted earnings per share (in thousands) 2,835 2,843 2,829 2,815 2,811 Profitability ratios Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 2.99 % 2.92 % 2.82 % 3.34 % 3.17 % Efficiency ratio (3) 61.91 61.63 63.07 53.75 63.88 Effective income tax rate 19.13 20.09 21.21 21.61 17.52 Return on average assets 1.10 0.93 1.21 1.38 0.85 Return on average common shareholders’ equity 12.14 10.27 13.51 14.53 8.97 Credit quality ratios Non-performing loans to loans receivable, gross 0.39 % 0.47 % 0.53 % 0.54 % 0.54 % Accruing loans past due 30-89 days to loans receivable, gross 0.12 0.08 0.13 0.23 0.66 Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, gross 1.20 1.23 1.22 1.32 1.32 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 308.7 263.3 229.4 243.4 243.5 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.27 0.34 0.39 0.41 0.44 Capital ratios Common shareholders' equity to assets 8.93 % 9.04 % 9.17 % 9.07 % 9.64 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP(2) 8.08 8.15 8.25 8.12 8.62 Tier 1 leverage capital (4) 9.42 9.31 9.33 9.83 8.90 Total risk-based capital (4) 14.08 14.20 14.67 14.58 13.57 Common equity tier 1 capital (4) 12.87 12.95 13.42 13.33 12.31 (1) Adjusted to reflect the U.S. federal statutory benefit on income derived from tax-exempt securities and loans.

(2) Refer to schedule labeled “Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.

(3) Calculated as follows: Noninterest expense before OREO expense, amortization of intangibles, and goodwill impairments as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains from securities transactions and litigation expenses.

(4) Represents the capital ratios of the Bank.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) At or for the quarters ended (in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios) Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

Q4 2020 Common Shareholders' Equity $ 136,600 $ 133,533 $ 131,709 $ 127,242 $ 124,752 Less: Goodwill (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) Less: Intangible assets (418 ) (476 ) (538 ) (603 ) (674 ) Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity $ 122,367 $ 119,242 $ 117,356 $ 112,824 $ 110,263 Total Assets $ 1,529,184 $ 1,476,849 $ 1,436,666 $ 1,403,129 $ 1,293,660 Less: Goodwill (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) Less: Intangible assets (418 ) (476 ) (538 ) (603 ) (674 ) Tangible Total Assets $ 1,514,951 $ 1,462,558 $ 1,422,313 $ 1,388,711 $ 1,279,171 Common Shares outstanding 2,862 2,862 2,862 2,845 2,843 Book value per Common Share – GAAP $ 47.73 $ 46.66 $ 46.02 $ 44.72 $ 43.88 Tangible book value per Common Share - Non-GAAP 42.76 41.67 41.01 39.65 38.78 Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible total assets - Non-GAAP 8.08 % 8.15 % 8.25 % 8.12 % 8.62 % Consolidated: Non-interest expense $ 8,471 $ 8,284 $ 8,086 $ 7,259 $ 8,054 Less: Amortization of core deposit intangibles (57 ) (61 ) (65 ) (71 ) (74 ) Less: Write-down of fixed assets - (144 ) - - - Less: Foreclosed property expense including OREO gains, losses and

Write downs - - - - - Adjusted non-interest expense $ 8,414 $ 8,079 $ 8,021 $ 7,188 $ 7,980 Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent $ 10,735 $ 10,345 $ 9,739 $ 10,520 $ 9,993 Non-interest income 2,847 2,840 2,971 2,841 2,476 Losses (gains) on securities 9 (3 ) 6 16 24 Gains on sale of fixed assets - (73 ) - - - BOLI proceeds - - - - - Adjusted revenue $ 13,591 $ 13,109 $ 12,716 $ 13,377 $ 12,493 Efficiency Ratio – Non-GAAP 1 61.91 % 61.63 % 63.07 % 53.75 % 63.88 % 1 Excluding revenue and expenses associated with trust & wealth advisory, the efficiency ratios would be: Q4 2021: 60.62%; Q3 2021: 60.70%; Q2 2021: 61.59%; Q1 2020: 51.97%; Q4 2020: 62.62%.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income (unaudited) At or for the quarters ended Average Balance Income / Expense Average Yield / Rate (dollars in thousands) Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2020 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2020 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2020 Loans (a)(d) $ 1,078,097 $ 1,056,266 $ 1,043,613 $ 10,560 $ 10,382 $ 10,257 3.89 % 3.90 % 3.90 % Securities (c)(d) 186,284 150,841 92,633 911 720 624 1.96 1.91 2.70 FHLBB stock 1,641 1,743 2,594 11 6 34 2.68 1.38 5.28 Short term funds (b) 155,502 196,997 112,463 62 73 31 0.16 0.15 0.11 Total interest-earning assets 1,421,524 1,405,847 1,251,303 11,544 11,181 10,946 3.22 3.15 3.48 Other assets 76,059 72,547 63,937 Total assets $ 1,497,583 $ 1,478,394 $ 1,315,240 Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 225,607 $ 227,291 $ 212,375 104 111 110 0.18 0.19 0.21 Money market accounts 329,005 327,861 288,629 139 140 150 0.17 0.17 0.21 Savings and other 233,463 217,541 188,080 66 58 59 0.11 0.11 0.12 Certificates of deposit 121,192 125,768 130,809 200 223 310 0.65 0.70 0.94 Total interest-bearing deposits 909,267 898,461 819,893 509 532 629 0.21 0.23 0.31 Repurchase agreements 7,923 14,296 9,220 3 5 3 0.16 0.15 0.15 Finance lease 2,696 2,685 2,897 34 33 35 5.10 4.98 4.81 Note payable 173 183 212 3 3 3 6.49 6.11 6.10 Subordinated debt (f) 24,467 24,452 9,879 233 233 150 3.82 3.82 6.06 FHLBB advances 8,071 9,329 23,491 28 30 133 1.38 1.28 2.21 Total interest-bearing liabilities 952,597 949,406 865,592 810 836 953 0.34 0.35 0.44 Demand deposits 401,294 388,557 318,370 Other liabilities 8,410 6,965 7,267 Shareholders’ equity 135,282 133,466 124,011 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity $ 1,497,583 $ 1,478,394 $ 1,315,240 Net interest income $ 10,735 $ 10,345 $ 9,993 Spread on interest-bearing funds 2.88 2.80 3.04 Net interest margin (e) 2.99



2.92



3.17 (a) Includes non-accrual loans.

(b) Includes interest-bearing deposits in other banks and federal funds sold.

(c) Average balances of securities are based on amortized cost.

(d) Includes tax exempt income benefit of $0.2 million, $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, for Q4 2021, Q3 2021 and Q4 2020 on tax-exempt securities and loans whose income and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. The income benefit reflected the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% for 2021 and 2020.

(e) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(f) Net of issuance costs.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income (unaudited) Twelve months ended December 31, Average Balance Income / Expense Average Yield / Rate (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Loans (a)(d) $ 1,059,663 $ 1,019,999 $ 41,549 $ 41,267 3.89 % 4.02 % Securities (c)(d) 144,833 89,616 2,991 2,563 2.06 2.86 FHLBB stock 1,790 3,163 37 141 2.09 4.45 Short term funds (b) 158,907 65,935 210 154 0.13 0.23 Total earning assets 1,365,193 1,178,713 44,787 44,125 3.26 3.73 Other assets 72,590 63,434 Total assets $ 1,437,783 $ 1,242,147 Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 224,763 $ 183,870 435 441 0.19 0.24 Money market accounts 315,469 256,402 547 1,145 0.17 0.45 Savings and other 215,300 175,204 239 464 0.11 0.26 Certificates of deposit 130,879 144,489 939 1,840 0.72 1.27 Total interest-bearing deposits 886,411 759,965 2,160 3,890 0.24 0.51 Repurchase agreements 10,679 7,986 16 20 0.15 0.25 Finance lease 2,739 2,965 136 141 4.96 4.75 Note payable 187 226 11 14 6.13 6.08 Subordinated Debt (f) 22,511 9,870 1,000 618 4.44 6.26 FHLBB advances 9,938 40,093 125 605 1.24 1.49 Total interest-bearing liabilities 932,465 821,105 3,448 5,288 0.37 0.64 Demand deposits 366,926 294,588 Other liabilities 7,285 6,956 Shareholders’ equity 131,107 119,498 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity $ 1,437,783 $ 1,242,147 Net interest income $ 41,339 $ 38,837 Spread on interest-bearing funds 2.89 3.09 Net interest margin (e) 3.01 3.28 (a) Includes non-accrual loans.

(b) Includes interest-bearing deposits in other banks and federal funds sold.

(c) Average balances of securities are based on historical cost.

(d) Includes tax exempt income benefit of $0.7 million and $0.5 million, respectively for 2021 and 2020 on tax-exempt securities and loans whose income and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. The income benefit reflected the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% for 2021 and 2020.

(e) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(f) Net of issuance costs.

