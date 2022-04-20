Salisbury Bancorp : Investor Presentation Q1 2022

Investor Information

Corporate Overview

 Full service community banking institution offering consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and wealth advisory services with roots dating back to 1848

 Operating footprint includes 14 banking locations in Litchfield County, CT; Berkshire County, MA; and Dutchess County, Orange County, and Ulster County, NY ("Operating Counties")

 Franchise extends to within 50 miles of New York City

Key Statistics (as of March 31, 2022) Total Assets ($000) 1,465,082 Net Loans ($000) 1,066,216 Total Deposits ($000) 1,290,474 Total Shareholder's Equity ($000) 130,066 Tangible Book Value per Common Share ($) 40.20 Wealth Assets Under Administration ($000) 1,049,240 Net Income - ($000) 3,568 FTEs 180 Gross Loans / Deposits (%) 83.6 ALLL / Gross Loans, ex PPP (%) 1.21 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio (%) 13.98 Tier One Capital Ratio (%) 12.80

Branch Footprint

Core Businesses

•Retail / Business Deposits •Electronic Banking Services:

• Mobile

• Debit/Credit Card •Cash Management •Merchant/Payroll Services

• Remote Deposit Capture

Well Positioned For Growth

Seasoned and experienced management team able to attract high-quality talent to drive disciplined growth.

Three consecutive years of record financial results and more than twenty years of dividend payments. Prudently investing for future growth.

Favorable core deposit mix with deposit costs of 0.21% at 1Q 2022. Excess liquidity is actively deployed into loans and investments to drive earnings.

Strong residential lending franchise in affluent CT and MA markets with continued expansion into NY. Commercial lending growth driven by NY's Hudson Valley region. Wealth Advisory business with assets under administration of $1.0 billion.

Maintaining conservative underwriting standards and actively monitoring and managing credit quality. Non-performing assets improved to 0.19% of total assets at 1Q 2022 from 0.27% at December 31, 2021.

Dividends per common share increased to $0.32 in January 2022. A share repurchase program was approved by the Board. The Board also approved, subject to shareholder approval of an amendment to increase Salisbury's authorized shares, a two-for-one forward split of the Company's common stock.1

1 Shareholder approval is required to amend Salisbury's Certificate of Incorporation to increase Salisbury's authorized shares of Common Stock from 5,000,000 to 10,000,000 shares.