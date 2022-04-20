Log in
SALISBURY BANCORP : Investor Presentation Q1 2022
PU
11:57aEarnings Flash (SAL) SALISBURY BANCORP Posts Q1 Revenue $13.2M
MT
11:57aEarnings Flash (SAL) SALISBURY BANCORP Posts Q1 EPS $1.23
MT
Salisbury Bancorp : Investor Presentation Q1 2022

04/20/2022
Investor Information

Richard J. Cantele, Jr.

Peter Albero

Shelly L. Humeston

President

Executive Vice President

Senior Vice President

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Secretary

rcantele@salisburybank.com

palbero@salisburybank.com

shumeston@salisburybank.com

860-453-3430

860-453-3440

860-453-3432

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain statements relating to Salisbury's and the Bank's future results that are considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of management as well as the assumptions and estimates made by management using information currently available to management. Since these statements reflect the views of management concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including among others: changes in market interest rates and general and regional economic conditions; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting principles; and the quality or composition of the loan and investment portfolios, technological changes and cybersecurity matters, and other factors that may be described in Salisbury's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K, which are available at the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov) and to which reference is hereby made. Forward-looking statements made by Salisbury in this presentation speak only as of the date they are made. Events or other facts that could cause Salisbury's actual results to differ may arise from time to time and Salisbury cannot predict all such events and factors. Salisbury undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements unless as may be required by law.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to sell, or the solicitation of any offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Unaudited data

All of the financial data presented herein is unaudited.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Corporate Overview

  • Full service community banking institution offering consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and wealth advisory services with roots dating back to 1848

  • Operating footprint includes 14 banking locations in Litchfield County, CT; Berkshire County, MA; and Dutchess County, Orange County, and Ulster County, NY ("Operating Counties")

  • Franchise extends to within 50 miles of New York City

Key Statistics

(as of March 31, 2022)

Total Assets ($000)

1,465,082

Net Loans ($000)

1,066,216

Total Deposits ($000)

1,290,474

Total Shareholder's Equity ($000)

130,066

Tangible Book Value per Common Share ($)

40.20

Wealth Assets Under Administration ($000)

1,049,240

Net Income - ($000)

3,568

FTEs

180

Gross Loans / Deposits (%)

83.6

ALLL / Gross Loans, ex PPP (%)

1.21

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio (%)

13.98

Tier One Capital Ratio (%)

12.80

Branch Footprint

Core Businesses

•Retail / Business Deposits •Electronic Banking Services:

  • • Mobile

  • • Debit/Credit Card

    •Cash Management •Merchant/Payroll Services

  • • Remote Deposit Capture

Well Positioned For Growth

Seasoned and experienced management team able to attract high-quality talent to drive disciplined growth.

Three consecutive years of record financial results and more than twenty years of dividend payments. Prudently investing for future growth.

Favorable core deposit mix with deposit costs of 0.21% at 1Q 2022. Excess liquidity is actively deployed into loans and investments to drive earnings.

Strong residential lending franchise in affluent CT and MA markets with continued expansion into NY. Commercial lending growth driven by NY's Hudson Valley region. Wealth Advisory business with assets under administration of $1.0 billion.

Maintaining conservative underwriting standards and actively monitoring and managing credit quality. Non-performing assets improved to 0.19% of total assets at 1Q 2022 from 0.27% at December 31, 2021.

Dividends per common share increased to $0.32 in January 2022. A share repurchase program was approved by the Board. The Board also approved, subject to shareholder approval of an amendment to increase Salisbury's authorized shares, a two-for-one forward split of the Company's common stock.1

1 Shareholder approval is required to amend Salisbury's Certificate of Incorporation to increase Salisbury's authorized shares of Common Stock from 5,000,000 to 10,000,000 shares.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 16:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
