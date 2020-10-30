Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.    SAL

SALISBURY BANCORP, INC.

(SAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salisbury Bancorp : Investor Presentation Q3 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 02:00pm EDT

3Q 2020

Investor Presentation

NASDAQ: SAL

Investor Information

Richard J. Cantele, Jr.

Peter Albero

Shelly L. Humeston

President

Executive Vice President

Senior Vice President

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Secretary

rcantele@salisburybank.com

palbero@salisburybank.com

shumeston@salisburybank.com

860-453-3430

860-453-3440

860-453-3432

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results, performance or achievements of Salisbury may differ materially from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents Salisbury files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially the Company's last filed Form 10-K. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward- looking statements. You should carefully review all of these factors, and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this presentation, and Salisbury assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

Unaudited data

All of the financial data presented herein is unaudited.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

1

Corporate Overview

  • Full service community banking institution offering consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and wealth advisory services with roots dating back to 1848
  • Operating footprint includes 14 banking locations in Litchfield County, CT, Berkshire County, MA, and Dutchess County, Orange County, and Ulster County, NY ("Operating Counties")
  • Franchise extends to within 50 miles of New York City
  • 20 plus year history of dividend payments
  • Seasoned and experienced management team

Key Statistics

Branch Footprint

(as of September 30, 2020)

Total Assets ($000)

1,292,760

Net Loans ($000)

1,031,593

Total Deposits ($000)

1,095,141

Total Shareholder's Equity ($000)

122,240

Tangible Book Value per Common Share ($)

37.87

Wealth Assets Under Administration ($000)

748,188

Net Income - Year to date ($000)

9,137

FTEs

170

Common Stock Price ($)

31.61

Market Capitalization ($MM)

89.9

Price / Tangible Book Value (%)

83.5

2

SAL's Core Businesses

•Retail / Business Deposits

•Electronic Banking Services

•Mobile

•Debit/Credit Card

•Remote Capture

•Cash Management

Retail /

Business

Banking

Trust &

Wealth

Advisory

  • Investment Mgmt. •Trust & Estate Services •Financial Planning •Private Banking

•Business Loans

•Commercial Mortgages

•Lines of Credit

•Gov't Guaranteed Loans

•Letters of Credit

Business

Lending

Retail

Lending

•Mortgage Loans

•Home Equity Loans

•Consumer Loans

•Construction Loans

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 17:59:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SALISBURY BANCORP, INC.
02:00pSALISBURY BANCORP : Investor Presentation Q3 2020
PU
01:52pSALISBURY BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
01:27pSALISBURY BANCORP : Reports Strong Results for Third Quarter 2020; Declares 29 C..
AQ
01:27pSalisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Third Quarter 2020; Declar..
GL
09/21SALISBURY BANCORP : Investor Presentation Q2 2020 (August Update)
PU
09/21SALISBURY BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/07SALISBURY BANCORP : Carla Balesano and Christopher Ursini Join Salisbury Bank an..
PU
08/07SALISBURY BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
08/03SALISBURY BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
07/31SALISBURY BANCORP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 43,5 M - -
Net income 2020 9,73 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,94x
Yield 2020 3,36%
Capitalization 96,2 M 96,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,21x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 135
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart SALISBURY BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 40,75 $
Last Close Price 34,48 $
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard J. Cantele President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David B. Farrell Chairman
Peter Albero Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Holly J. Nelson Independent Director
Nancy F. Humphreys Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALISBURY BANCORP, INC.-24.50%96
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.62%160 398
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-28.30%54 790
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.7.90%51 360
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-13.39%48 545
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-14.04%44 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group