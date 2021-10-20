Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAL   US7952261094

SALISBURY BANCORP, INC.

(SAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/20 01:03:33 pm
51.925 USD   -1.10%
01:12pSALISBURY BANCORP : Investor Presentation Q3 2021
PU
12:42pSALISBURY BANCORP : REPORTS RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
12:40pSALISBURY BANCORP : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salisbury Bancorp : Investor Presentation Q3 2021

10/20/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3Q 2021

Investor Presentation

NASDAQ: SAL

Investor Information

Richard J. Cantele, Jr.

Peter Albero

Shelly L. Humeston

President

Executive Vice President

Senior Vice President

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Secretary

rcantele@salisburybank.com

palbero@salisburybank.com

shumeston@salisburybank.com

860-453-3430

860-453-3440

860-453-3432

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain statements relating to Salisbury's and the Bank's future results that are considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of management as well as the assumptions and estimates made by management using information currently available to management. Since these statements reflect the views of management concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including among others: changes in market interest rates and general and regional economic conditions; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting principles; and the quality or composition of the loan and investment portfolios, technological changes and cybersecurity matters, and other factors that may be described in Salisbury's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K, which are available at the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov) and to which reference is hereby made. Forward-looking statements made by Salisbury in this presentation speak only as of the date they are made. Events or other facts that could cause Salisbury's actual results to differ may arise from time to time and Salisbury cannot predict all such events and factors. Salisbury undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement unless as may be required by law.

Unaudited data

All of the financial data presented herein is unaudited.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

1

Corporate Overview

  • Full service community banking institution offering consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and wealth advisory services with roots dating back to 1848
  • Operating footprint includes 14 banking locations in Litchfield County, CT, Berkshire County, MA, and Dutchess County, Orange County, and Ulster County, NY ("Operating Counties")
  • Franchise extends to within 50 miles of New York City
  • 20 plus year history of dividend payments
  • Seasoned and experienced management team

Key Statistics

(as of September 30, 2021)

Total Assets ($000)

1,476,849

Net Loans ($000)

1,057,451

Total Deposits ($000)

1,289,628

Total Shareholder's Equity ($000)

133,533

Tangible Book Value per Common Share ($)

41.67

Wealth Assets Under Administration ($000)

973,198

Net Income - ($000) 1

12,332

FTEs

174

ROAA (%) 1

1.16

Gross Loans / Deposits (%)

83.02

ALLL / Gross Loans, ex PPP (%)

1.28

Total RBC Capital Ratio (%)

14.20

NIM, ex PPP (%) 1

2.90

Efficiency Ratio (%) 1

59.4

Branch Footprint

1 Year-to-date as of September 30, 2021.

2

SAL's Core Businesses

•Retail / Business Deposits

•Electronic Banking Services

•Mobile

•Debit/Credit Card

•Remote Capture

•Cash Management

  • Investment Mgmt. •Trust & Estate Services •Financial Planning •Private Banking

Retail /

Business

Banking

Trust &

Wealth

Advisory

•Business Loans

•Commercial Mortgages

•Lines of Credit

•Gov't Guaranteed Loans

•Letters of Credit

Business

Lending

Retail

Lending

•Mortgage Loans

•Home Equity Loans

•Consumer Loans

•Construction Loans

3

Market Demographics

  • Litchfield County's prestigious private and public school systems and Berkshire County's cultural offerings attract affluent individuals
  • Dutchess County's median household income is 18% higher than the NY state median
  • Orange County's median household income is 11% higher than the NY state median
  • New Paltz, NY branch provides new opportunities in Ulster County

Deposits by State1

$660 Million

$454 Million

NY

CT

37%

54%

MA

9%

$115 Million

Deposits by County1

County Market Share1

Orange, NY

Ulster, NY 4%

County

Number of

Market

11%

Branches

Share

Litchfield, CT

Litchfield, CT

4

8%

37%

Berkshire, MA

3

2%

Dutchess, NY

Dutchess, NY

5

5%

39%

Orange, NY

1

1%

Berkshire,

Ulster, NY

1

1%

MA

9%

4

Source: S&P Global and Company data. 1 Excludes Broker deposits, CDARS one-ways buys and balances held in Branch Administration.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 17:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SALISBURY BANCORP, INC.
01:12pSALISBURY BANCORP : Investor Presentation Q3 2021
PU
12:42pSALISBURY BANCORP : REPORTS RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
12:40pSALISBURY BANCORP : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:37pSALISBURY BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
12:18pSalisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for Third Quarter 2021
GL
12:18pSALISBURY BANCORP : Inc. Reports Results for Third Quarter 2021
GL
10/13SALISBURY BANCORP : Sara Murphy to manage the Millerton branch of Salisbury Bank
PU
10/13SALISBURY BANCORP : Bank collaborates with Noble Horizons to offer free Zoom event on gett..
PU
10/06SALISBURY BANCORP : Dante Fazzina joins Salisbury Bank as Vice President, Commercial Loan ..
PU
09/22SALISBURY BANCORP : Are You Practicing Safe Browsing? What you should know about browser s..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SALISBURY BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 40,5 M - -
Net income 2021 16,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,87x
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 148 M 148 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 184
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart SALISBURY BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 52,50 $
Average target price 59,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard J. Cantele President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Albero Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David B. Farrell Chairman
Holly J. Nelson Independent Director
Nancy F. Humphreys Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALISBURY BANCORP, INC.0.00%148
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.93%158 223
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.21.23%73 897
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK10.78%65 609
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.1.19%59 500
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.01%58 758